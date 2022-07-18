Lane Kiffin on What Former Assistants Have Learned from Nick Saban

ATLANTA— It's been more than five years since Lane Kiffin worked at Alabama as he now enters his third season as the Ole Miss head coach. Despite the now five-year gap, the first question Kiffin was asked at Media Days was about none other than his former boss with the Crimson Tide.

"Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come up here just talking about Alabama so much," Kiffin said. "So our first question somehow is about Nick Saban, so... that's pretty usual."

Kiffin is one of four former Saban assistants now serving as a head coach in the SEC joining Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Georgia's Kirby Smart and first-year Florida coach Billy Napier.

But Saban's reach extends far beyond the SEC. Future SEC member Texas is led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Saban disciples are also head coaches at Miami, Maryland, Michigan State, Arkansas State, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Central Michigan and Marshall. In the NFL, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and the Raiders' Josh McDaniels also spent time under Saban at his various stops.

"I would doubt there's ever been a coach in any sport, college or professional, that has so many people under him that are at major jobs," Kiffin said. "You're talking about top-25 jobs. We counted five or six of them the other day when we counted all those guys that have been there or even were there for the three years that I was there that were assistant coaches.

"It really is amazing not just for someone to produce coaches that people hire, but for those to have success and be at major places speaks volumes of how phenomenal Coach [Saban] is."

Kiffin served as Saban's offensive coordinator with Alabama from 2014-2016, helping to lead Alabama to three straight SEC titles, two consecutive national championship appearances and one national title.

Saban often credits Kiffin for helping to revolutionize the offense at Alabama. Kiffin used three very different quarterbacks— Blake Sims, Jacob Coker and Jalen Hurts— to progress the Crimson Tide into a different offensive era.

It took more than 30 years, but last season, Fisher and Smart became the first former Saban assistants to best the head coach. While each coach has their own philosophies, there are certain things that they can take from the Saban blueprint.

"I think when you look at the defensive coaches that leave there, usually like the Georgia blueprint, basically take everything and move it there because that's a big part about Alabama's program," Kiffin said. "Whatever year you were there, the defense is the same, and it hasn't changed for the most part.

"I think the offensive head coaches leave, whoever, Billy [Napier] or Sark[isian] or [Mike] Locks[ley], and the program looks a little different because they usually have their own offensive flair they end up running. I'm sure everybody takes, I would think, his organization, his commitment to the program, try to model his discipline that he has within that."

Saban will once again face multiple former assistants this season, including the matchup with Kiffin and Ole Miss on Nov. 12.