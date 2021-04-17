All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Late Rally for Alabama Baseball Falls Short In 5-4 Loss to Auburn

The Crimson Tide's five-game win streak was snapped by the Tigers on Friday night
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A ninth-inning rally fell just short as Alabama baseball lost to Auburn 5-4 on Friday night inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

While a seven-inning, 107-pitch outing by junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith certainly kept the Crimson Tide within striking distance of the Tigers, it wasn't quite enough.

The loss for Alabama ends the Crimson Tide's win streak, which was up to five-straight wins heading into Friday night.

“I thought Auburn played great," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "I thought they played their A-game and we played our B-game and when you play an SEC club that’s got good players you got to match ‘em and I thought the story of the game from our end — I thought we gave some at-bats away in the middle of the game and we didn’t get to their bullpen soon enough." 

Auburn took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a solo home run by junior first baseman Tyler Miller. In the top of the second, sophomore right fielder hit a two-out, two-RBI home run to left-center field, putting the Tigers up 3-0.

Junior first baseman Drew Williamson singled to center in the bottom of the second, scoring Reeves and giving the Crimson Tide its first run of the game.

In the fifth, Auburn would go yard once again, this time with a solo home run by senior catcher Steven Williams. Alabama responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs, the first coming off of a fielder's choice by sophomore third baseman Zane Denton and the second off of a single to center field by catcher Sam Praytor.

In the eighth, a fielder's choice and a throwing error at third base by pitcher Connor Shamblin advanced the Auburn baserunner home, extending the Tigers' lead to 5-3 heading into the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Crimson Tide was able to pick up one final run when Jackson Tate, who pinch-hit for Andrew Pinckney, advanced home off of a single that was later ruled an error by Peyton Wilson. With Wilson at first and with two outs, Will Hamiter struck out, ending the game.

For Auburn, starting pitcher Jack Owen (1-2) was credited with the win while reliever Carson Swilling (1) picked up the save. Smith (0-4) was saddled with the loss for Alabama.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide drops to 21-13 and is 6-8 in SEC play. The Tigers rise to 14-17 overall and are 2-12 in the conference.

"Excited to get to the park tomorrow, excited to see Connor Prielipp back out there," Bohannon said. "Antoine Jean, Chase Lee, those guys will pitch and I’m sure it’ll be a back-and-forth game that’ll be tied in the seventh and we’re going to have to make some pitches late and get a big hit.”

Alabama and Auburn will conclude its three-game series on Saturday (4 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

Late Rally for Alabama Baseball Falls Short In 5-4 Loss to Auburn

