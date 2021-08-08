Legendary Coach Bobby Bowden Passes Away at 91

Bobby Bowden, legendary football coach and Birmingham, Ala. native, passed away early on Sunday morning. He was 91.

Bowden and his family announced in July that he had been diagnosed with a terminal condition. While it was not revealed at the time what condition he had, his son, Terry Bowden, later revealed that his father had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Born on Nov. 8, 1929 in Birmingham, Bowden always had a love of football. Playing quarterback, he played for the University of Alabama his freshman season before transferring to Samford University — then known as Howard College — for his final four seasons of eligibility.

With head coaches seeing his coaching potential early on, Bowden was hired as an assistant coach at Samford in 1954, just two years after his graduation. After two season with the Bulldogs, Bowden moved on to become the head coach at South Georgia State College. In 1959, he returned to Samford to become its head coach.

From 1963-65, Bowden served as wide receivers coach at Florida State before heading to West Virginia in 1966 to serve as its offensive coordinator. In 1970, he became the Mountaineers' head coach.

In 1976, Bowden received the job that would define his career, becoming the head coach at Florida State. Bowden would coach in Tallahassee for a total of 40 seasons, amassing an overall record of 377-129-4 — the second-most wins of any Division I college coach of all time.

Bowden led the Seminoles to two national championships in 1993 and 1999 and a bowl record of 21-10-1. Under Bowden, Florida State earned 12 ACC titles, including nine straight from 1992-2000.

In personal accolades, Bowden was named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 1980, the Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 1991 and the Amos Alonzo Stagg Award winner in 2011.

He retired from coaching in 2009.

"Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden," FSU president John Thrasher said in a statement. "On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for his great faith, his love of family and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed."

On Sunday morning, coaches around college football offered their condolences to the Bowden family. Alabama coach Nick Saban issued a statement soon after learning of Bowden's passing.

"Bobby Bowden was a wonderful friend whose accomplishments as a coach are only surpassed by the character and class he displayed as a husband, father, mentor and friend," Saban said in a statement. "His passing is a loss for everyone but should be seen as a chance to celebrate a life remarkably well lived. Sometimes it's not what you do, but who you are that it truly important, and nobody embodies that more than Bobby Bowden.

"His influence on the countless young men he lead in over 60 years of coaching can never be measured. His achievements as a coach are well documented and among the greatest the game has ever known, but when I think about coach, it's about the man he was and the impact he had on everyone he encountered. I probably understood that impact even earlier than the rest of college football.

"My father passed away while coach Bowden was at West Virginia University. Coach didn't know me from Adam's house cat, but he knew my dad and got word that maybe my mom was struggling a bit back home in West Virginia.

"I pick up the phone one day and it's coach Bowden himself. He tells me he knew my dad and said that if I needed to be closer to home, he would make a place for me on his Mountaineer coaching staff. How many coaches would do that? How many people would do that?

"For me, that story is the personification of the true character of Bobby Bowden. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children Terry, Tommy, Jeff, Ginger, Steve and Robyn."

Bowden is survived by his wife, Ann Estock, their six children, Terry, Tommy, Jeff, Ginger, Steve and Robyn, and 21 grandchildren. Three of his sons also served as coaches, with Tommy Bowden having coached at Clemson, Terry Bowden at Auburn and Jeff Bowden as an offensive coordinator at Florida State. All three of Bowden's sons have coached on teams with undefeated seasons.