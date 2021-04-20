All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Levi Randolph is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Randolph is making a big impact on his new team, the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League
Last month, former University of Alabama basketball standout Levi Randolph took another step in his career when he left the NBA’s G-League to sign with the New Zealand Breakers of Australia's NBL, which is arguably the second-most popular basketball league in the world.

Randolph had first breakout week with his new team last week, scoring 20-or-more points twice and leading the Breakers to two wins.

This past Thursday, Randolph dropped 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and added three rebounds, one steal and one assist in a 91-71 victory over the Brisbane Bullets.

Then on Saturday, he poured in another 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting and grabbed four rebounds to go along with four assists to beat the NBL’s defending champions Perth Wildcats, 83-78.

Due to those efforts, Randolph is BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mentions:

  • Jasmine Walker was selected seventh overall in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She is the first player from Alabama to be chosen since 2005.
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has now scored 20-or-more points in 10 consecutive games. This past week, he had games of 30, 22 and 28, against the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, respectively.
  • In his Orlando Magic debut, center Donta Hall had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a win over the Bulls.
  • Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has scored in double-figures in his last three outings — 17 points versus the Miami Heat, 13 points against the Houston Rockets and 12 points in a double-overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

This story will be refreshed with an updated video.

