Lexi Kilfoyl is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Kilfoyl pitched five and one-thirds innings of no-hit softball in Alabama's opening game of its NCAA Regional
Alabama softball sophomore pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of May 17-23, 2021.

This marks the second time this season that Kilfoyl has been the recipient of the weekly honor.

In her first-ever start in an NCAA Regional on Friday against Alabama State, Kilfoyl gave up zero hits through five and one-thirds innings, walked none and struck out 15 of 17 batters faced. Combined with reliever Krystal Goodman, the duo pitched a combined six-inning no hitter — with one error being the only blemish separating the two from a perfect game.

With Kilfoyl and the late-inning assistance from Goodman, the Crimson Tide defeated the Hornets 9-0 with a mercy rule coming into play in the sixth inning. Alabama moved on to shut out Clemson twice, winning the regional and advancing to this weekend's super regional against Kentucky.

With the win, Kilfoyl's record on the season improves to 12-3.

Also considered:

1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)

  • Pitched back-to-back complete-game shutouts against Clemson to win the NCAA Regional title
  • Gave up a combined seven hits between the two games and struck out 16 batters on Saturday and 12 on Sunday

2. Alexis Mack (graduate student left fielder, softball)

  • Batted 7-for-12 (.583) for the Crimson Tide as its Tuscaloosa Regional
  • Earned five runs and three RBIs, stole two bases and did not strike out a single time between three games

3. Bailey Hemphill (graduate student utility, softball)

  • Batted 4-for-9 (.444) over the weekend between Alabama's three games
  • Earned a total of two runs and three RBIs, with a two-RBI home run against Alabama State being the walk-off runs needed to mercy rule the Hornets

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl

March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly

March 8-14: Herb Jones

March 15-21: Luisa Blanco

March 22-28: John Petty Jr.

March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette

April 5-11: Zane Denton

April 12-18: Owen Diodati

April 19-25: Krystal Goodman

April 26-May 2: Montana Fouts

May 3-9: Kaylee Tow

May 10-16: Montana Fouts

May 17-23: Lexi Kilfoyl

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford

All Things Bama

