Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o's Former Teammates at Tennessee Share What Alabama is Getting

HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama football made headlines this past offseason when it added arguably the best player in the NCAA transfer portal in former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

On Tuesday, To'oTo'o's former teammates in Knoxville, defensive back Alontae Taylor and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., shared what the Crimson Tide was getting in its newest linebacker at SEC Media Days from the Wynfrey Hotel.

“Me and Henry are really cool,” Taylor said. “I’m excited for Henry. I talked to Henry throughout the process, and I just told him whatever makes his family happy, whatever makes him happy at the end of the day. So I’m excited for him, I stay connected with him. Come time that we go to Tuscaloosa and play them, then in those lines, we’ll compete. But outside those lines, we’re still brothers.”

In 2020, To'oTo'o led the Volunteers in tackles with 76 total stops, 47 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two pass-breakups, one sack and one interception. With the abolishment of the intra-conference rule, To'oTo'o will be immediately eligible for the Crimson Tide in 2021.

"Henry has a lot of strengths,” Taylor added. “The biggest strength that I would say is his ability to lead and his ability to adapt. I think he’ll fit right at home at Alabama, and I’m excited for him. I just hope he continues to lead that team as he led our team while he was here.”

Jones had praise for the kind of person To'oTo'o is rather than just his abilities on the gridiron.

“To’o is a great player,” Jones said. “I heard about him when I was at USC and I know he had some cousins I played with, also. He’s just a special player, but overall, he’s an even better person, a real humble, down-to-Earth person. We know on Saturdays what he’s capable of. Overall he’s a great person, but on the field, a great player, also. I love that guy. He’s a great guy, a great player. Looking forward to seeing him on the field. I wish him the best."

To'oTo'o will match up with his former team on Oct. 23 when Tennessee travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium.