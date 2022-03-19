Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Aims to Even Series with Florida

Crimson Tide looks to snap 11-game losing streak to No. 9 Gators, who took Game 1 of the series 6-4

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — We're back at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, where Alabama fans are still buzzing about the Crimson Tide's comeback effort in Game 1 Friday night.

Weather-wise, it's pretty gorgeous, although the temperature is going to drop a little after a the sun sets. It's sunny at 63 degrees for warmups. The humidity is only 39 percent.

Some thing to watch, though, is the wind. It's WNW 10 mph according to the airport, but flag here shows it definitely going out and/or toward left.

Game 2: Florida at Alabama Third Inning Alabama Athletics The shadow is no longer a factor in the stadium. Sunset is at 7:01 CT. • Florida adds to its lead after having two on and no outs, with a run scoring on a Langford groundout. Florida 4, Alabama 1 • Denton draws a nine-pitch leadoff walk, causing Florida to get the bullpen going with freshman right-hander Ryan Slater. Tommy Seidl hit by pitch. Alabama then gets a break, Williamson lines one that goes off the pitcher and into center field for a base hit, scoring Denton and sending Seidl to third. Diodati grounds into a double play, but the run scores. Florida 4, Alabama 3 Second Inning Alabama Athletics The shadow is almost completely over the infield, although it might be tricky for the guys on the left side this inning. • Bottom three in the order for UF, and the Gators go three-up, three-down. • Owen Diodati drilled a one-out double to right-center, and with two outs Eric Foggo slaps down a little infield single on the third-base to advance the runner (looked better than a bunt). With a full count, Bryce Eblin takes an outside pitch to load the bases. Jarvis takes ball four as well, to bring in Diodati before Florida finally gets out of the inning. Florida 3, Alabama 1 First Inning USA Today Florida made no changes to its batting order. Brad Bohannon is going with the same starters, but moved Owen Diodati and Andrew Pinckney up to 6th and 7th in the batting order. First pitch: 6:02 p.m. • Antoine Jean was one pitch away from getting out of the inning when Wyatt Langford roped a full-count pitch over the left-field wall for a two-run home run. What really stung was Jean had been ahead in the count 1-2. BT Riopelle subsequently drilled an 0-1 ball over the right field wall. He's having a huge series so far. ... Florida 3, Alabama 0 • With one out, Dominic Tamez doubled off the wall in the left-field corner. Alabama didn't have a runner in scoring position during Game 1 until Andrew Pinckney's home run in the eighth. Tamez is left stranded, though. Starting Lineups Alabama Athletics Florida 2B Colby Halter (.382) CF Jud Fanian (.311) Sterlin Thompson (.347) LF Wyatt Langford (.369) C BT Riopelle (.347) 1B Kendrick Calilao (.278) SS Josh Rivera (.232) DH Kris Armstrong (.239) 3B Deric Fabian (.276) Alabama SS Jim Jarvis (.319) C Dominic Tamez (.309) 3B Zane Denton (.315) RF Tommy Seidl (.418) 1B Drew Williamson (.278) LF Owen Diodati (.268) Andrew Pickney (.288) DH Eric Foggo (.269) 2B Bryce Eblin (.211) Umpires HP Ray Gregson

1B Michael Phillips

2B Jordan Ferrell

3B Mark Chapman Starting Pitchers Alabama Athletics Florida Sophomore right-hander Brandon Sproat (3-1, 2.11 ERA) SO 26 BB 6 Opposing batting average: .205 Alabama Junior left-hander Antoine Jean ( 1-1, 2.60) SO 12 BB 9 Opposing batting average .190

The Details

• Who: No. 9 Florida (14-4) at Alabama (12-7)

• Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

• When: Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.

• TV: SEC Network+ (Play-By-Play: Josh Caray, Color: Lance Cormier)

• Radio: Crimson Tide Spots Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Color: Lee Tracey)

• Series: Gators lead 65-57

• Last meeting: Florida took the series opener, 6-4. Previously, the teams last played May 27, 2021, in Hoover as part of the 2021 SEC Tournament. Florida won 7-2. The last weekend series was March 29-31, 2019, in Gainesville, with UF earning a series sweep.

Of Note ...

• The Right Field Terrace at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be open to all fans for the entire weekend

With the university on spring break, the same rules apply as with students. Coolers and dogs are allowed through Game 6.

• Saturday is Alabama’s ‘Alumni Game’ as the program recognizes the 25-year anniversary of the 1996 and 1997 teams that reached the College World Series.

Former players on both rosters will be honored during a pregame ceremony.

The Saturday game will also feature a commemorative hat giveaway to the first 250 fans through the gates, featuring a retro logo recognizing the ‘96 and ‘97 College World Series.

This story will be continually updated during the game