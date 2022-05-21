Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Series Finale)

Stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to solidify its place as the 11-seed in next week's SEC Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the regular-season finale for both Alabama baseball and No. 5 Arkansas, with both teams needing a win on Saturday afternoon for different reasons.

For Alabama, a win would solidify its place as a 11-seed in next week's SEC Tournament as well as give it its first SEC series win since its sweep of then-No. 7 Ole Miss back in early April.

For Arkansas, it is looking to cement its status as the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament in stone. While the Tennessee Volunteers have already clinched the top overall seed, the Razorbacks are tied with Texas A&M with an 18-11 record. Arkansas wins the tiebreaker between the two teams, but a loss for Arkansas and a win for Texas A&M would swap them in the standings.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+.

Pregame

Today's weather conditions: 92 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy, 15% chance of rain, winds 9 m.p.h. due north

Today's umpires:

HP: Clint Fagan



1B: Alex Ransom



2B: Tyler Simpson



3B: Derek Mollica

Alabama starting lineup posted below.

Arkansas starting lineup:

Alabama Starting Lineup