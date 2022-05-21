Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Series Finale)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the regular-season finale for both Alabama baseball and No. 5 Arkansas, with both teams needing a win on Saturday afternoon for different reasons.
For Alabama, a win would solidify its place as a 11-seed in next week's SEC Tournament as well as give it its first SEC series win since its sweep of then-No. 7 Ole Miss back in early April.
For Arkansas, it is looking to cement its status as the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament in stone. While the Tennessee Volunteers have already clinched the top overall seed, the Razorbacks are tied with Texas A&M with an 18-11 record. Arkansas wins the tiebreaker between the two teams, but a loss for Arkansas and a win for Texas A&M would swap them in the standings.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+.
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- Today's weather conditions: 92 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy, 15% chance of rain, winds 9 m.p.h. due north
- Today's umpires:
- HP: Clint Fagan
- 1B: Alex Ransom
- 2B: Tyler Simpson
- 3B: Derek Mollica
- Alabama starting lineup posted below.
- Arkansas starting lineup:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Caden Rose (CF)
2. William Hamiter (LF)
3. Andrew Pinckney (RF)
4. Drew Williamson (1B)
5. Dominic Tamez (C)
6. Owen Diodati (DH)
7. Zane Denton (3B)
8. Jim Jarvis (SS)
9. Bryce Eblin (2B)
Starting Pitcher: Grayson Hitt (LHP)