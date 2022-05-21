Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas (Series Finale)

Stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to solidify its place as the 11-seed in next week's SEC Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the regular-season finale for both Alabama baseball and No. 5 Arkansas, with both teams needing a win on Saturday afternoon for different reasons.

For Alabama, a win would solidify its place as a 11-seed in next week's SEC Tournament as well as give it its first SEC series win since its sweep of then-No. 7 Ole Miss back in early April.

For Arkansas, it is looking to cement its status as the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament in stone. While the Tennessee Volunteers have already clinched the top overall seed, the Razorbacks are tied with Texas A&M with an 18-11 record. Arkansas wins the tiebreaker between the two teams, but a loss for Arkansas and a win for Texas A&M would swap them in the standings.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+.

Pregame

  • Today's weather conditions: 92 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy, 15% chance of rain, winds 9 m.p.h. due north
  • Today's umpires:
    • HP: Clint Fagan
    • 1B: Alex Ransom
    • 2B: Tyler Simpson
    • 3B: Derek Mollica
  • Alabama starting lineup posted below.
  • Arkansas starting lineup:
Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 12.14.46 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

1. Caden Rose (CF)

William Hamiter, Xavier Series 2022

2. William Hamiter (LF)

Andrew Pinckney

3. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Alabama infielder Drew Williamson (18) fields and throws to first as he plays a ball hit by a Murray State batter at Sewell-Thomas Stadium Friday, March 4, 2022. Alabama Baseball Vs Murray State

4. Drew Williamson (1B)

Dominic Tamez

5. Dominic Tamez (C)

Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball

6. Owen Diodati (DH)

Alabama's Zane Denton (44) celebrates with Owen Diodati (16) after Denton hitt a home run against Tennessee during the NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

7. Zane Denton (3B)

Jim Jarvis, Alabama baseball

8. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Bryce Eblin

9. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Grayson Hitt

Starting Pitcher: Grayson Hitt (LHP)

