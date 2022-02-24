Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at No. 20 Louisiana

The Crimson Tide begins a six-game stretch over four days with a top-20 matchup against the Ragin Cajuns.

The Alabama softball team is back on the road, this time for six games in four days in the state of Louisiana. The No. 2 Crimson Tide (9-0) opens the stretch with a game at No. 20 Louisiana (6-0) in Lafayette before heading to Youngsville for five games at the Mardi Gras Mambo.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy got his coaching career started in Lafayette, and it's also the place where assistant head coach Alyson Habetz starred as a two-sport athlete, so it's always a special destination for the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

The opening game against the Ragin Cajuns at 6 p.m. Thursday will be streamed on ESPN+, but all the other games will be radio only, so follow along on BamaCentral for live updates throughout.

(latest updates at the top)

Top 3

Johnson swings at the first pitch and sends a chopper over the third baseman's head. Bloodworth comes in to score. The Crimson Tide leads 7-0.

After a walk to Goodnight to load the bases with one out, the Ragin Cajuns make another pitching change.

Kilfoyl knocks one into the gap in right center to score two more Alabama runners. Alabama lead is up to 6-0.

Bloodworth is hit by a pitch to bring in another Alabama run. Fifth free pass of the inning for the Crimson Tide. Alabama leads 4-0.

After giving up four straight free passes, Louisiana makes another change in the circle and will switch back Lamb for Schorman.

Doerr walks in a run. Alabama leads 3-0.

Shipman is hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

As the rain starts falling harder in Lafayette, Alabama leads off the inning with back-to-back walks.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 2, Louisiana 0

Kilfoyl strands two runners in scoring position with a groundout to end the inning.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 2, Louisiana 0

Jenna Johnson sends one all the way out to the left field wall, but it's caught for the final out of the inning. And Alabama can't add to its lead.

Kandra Lamb is now in the circle for the Ragin Cajuns.

After a fielder's choice gets the first out of the inning, Louisiana is making a pitching change before Schorman can face the Alabama lineup for a second time.

Kilfoyl helps her own cause with a leadoff single.

Bottom 1- Louisiana batting

END 1: Alabama 2, Louisiana 0

Two groundouts and a popout get Kilfoyl out of the inning without giving up a run.

Kilfoyl walks the first batter she faces.

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 2, Louisiana 0

A strikeout and popup get Schorman out of the inning only allowing the two runs.

Abby Doerr also singles through the right side to put runners on the corners with one out for Bailey Dowling.

Ally Shipman singles through the right an advances to second a few pitches later on a passed ball.

And Kaylee Tow follows up the Prange double with her first home run of the year . Alabama with the early 2-0 lead.

. These are the first runs given up by Louisiana pitcher Meghan Schorman this season.

Ashley Prange knocks a one-out double for Alabama's first hit.

Jenna Johnson pops out on a 3-1 pitch to open up the game.

Pregame

Lexi Kilfoyl will make her third start in the circle with all three coming against top-25 teams. She will also bat eighth in the lineup.

Patrick Murphy said Abby Doerr will be available to catch some this weekend, but for the opening game she is back in as the designated player.