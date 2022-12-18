Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Norfolk State

Live stats, scores, and more from the Crimson Tide's nonconference homestand.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Alabama women's basketball is winding down its nonconference schedule and is currently in the middle of a five-game homestand. 

The Crimson Tide (8-2) will spend its Sunday afternoon taking on the Norfolks State Spartans who come in with a 9-2 record on the season, but lost in its last outing to Old Dominion in dominating fashion.

So far this season, Alabama has been lead in scoring by All-SEC caliber guard Brittany Davis, who is averaging 17.1 points per contest. Behind Davis, head coach Kristy Curry's squad has a plethora of available contributors on a deep team. 

Tipoff between Alabama and Norfolk State is set for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Follow along and refresh your browser for live updates, stats, scores and more from Alabama women's basketball's game against Norfolk State. 

Live Updates

(most recent update at the top)

Pregame

  • Officials for the game are Margaret Tieman, Troy Winders and Cara Seggie.

