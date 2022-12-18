Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Norfolk State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Alabama women's basketball is winding down its nonconference schedule and is currently in the middle of a five-game homestand.

The Crimson Tide (8-2) will spend its Sunday afternoon taking on the Norfolks State Spartans who come in with a 9-2 record on the season, but lost in its last outing to Old Dominion in dominating fashion.

So far this season, Alabama has been lead in scoring by All-SEC caliber guard Brittany Davis, who is averaging 17.1 points per contest. Behind Davis, head coach Kristy Curry's squad has a plethora of available contributors on a deep team.

Tipoff between Alabama and Norfolk State is set for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Follow along and refresh your browser for live updates, stats, scores and more from Alabama women's basketball's game against Norfolk State.

(most recent update at the top)

Pregame

Officials for the game are Margaret Tieman, Troy Winders and Cara Seggie.

