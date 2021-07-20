Live Updates From Day 2 of 2021 SEC Media Days

The latest from Tuesday's interview sessions, which feature Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss

Day 2 of the 2021 SEC Media Days as arrived, and already one of the early major talking points is regarding SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stating that six of the league's 14 football teams have reached the 80 percent vaccinated threshold.

"That number needs to grow and needs to grow rapidly," Sankey said.

This isn't just a reaction to Michael Irvin saying if you’re unvaccinated that means you don’t want to win badly enough, or that the SEC policy is in place that teams 85 percent vaccinated are not required to test regularly or wear masks inside school facilities.

This will be the rallying call for coaches to fans as well.

"Let me be clear to our fans, to our coaches, to our staff members, and to our student-athletes: COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They're proven to be highly effective. And when people are fully vaccinated, we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus' spread, and maximize out chances of returning to a normal college football experience, and a normal life.

"With six weeks to go before kickoff, now is the tim to seek full vaccination."

For the 12 states that are under 50 percent of vaccinations for people 18-and-older, eight are in the SEC footprint: Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Florida, Missouri and Arkansas are all considered hot sports as well.

Tuesday's Schedule

9:05 a.m.: Georgia — Kirby Smart; JT Daniels, QB; Jordan Davis, DL

10:30 a.m.: Tennessee — Josh Heupel; Velus Jones Jr., WR; Alontae Taylor, DB

1:30 p.m.: Kentucky — Mark Stoops; Darian Kinnard, OT; Josh Paschal, DE

2:55 p.m.: Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin; Matt Corral, QB; Jaylon Jones, DB

Wednesday: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Mississippi State

Thursday: Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn

This story will be regularly updated.