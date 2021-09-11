Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Football vs Mercer Bears

Live stats, information and analysis as the top-ranked Crimson Tide hosts its home opener against the Bears.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the home opener for Alabama football as the Crimson Tide gets set to face the Mercer Bears inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The top-ranked team in the nation enters Saturday's game as the heavy favorite over the Bears, with the Crimson Tide currently sitting at a 54.5-point favorite. Stay tuned for live updates, stats and analysis as Alabama faces Mercer in front of a full-capacity Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Pregame

Alabama football has arrived to Bryant-Denny Stadium:

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has made his way out onto the field to warm up before the full team makes it way out of the locker room. A full crowd of spectators has gathered on the sidelines to view his throws.

Game Preview

After downing No. 14 Miami 44-13 to open the 2021 college football season, No. 1 Alabama makes its triumphant return to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 11 to open its home schedule against Mercer.

While the Crimson Tide took care of business in Atlanta during Week 1, the Bears took down Point last Thursday by an impressive margin of 69-0. With the opportunity to go up 70-0 late in the game, Mercer placekicker Caleb Dowden missed the extra point to keep the score at 69-0.

The moment went viral for, well, obvious reasons. Dowden's tweet after the game also added fuel to the hilarious fire:

While Mercer shouldn't expect to score 69 points this coming weekend at Alabama, it did surprise with the effectiveness in Week 1. The Bears return a total of 19 of 22 starters from 2020, bringing much of its experience back. While the Crimson Tide is expected to roll in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, the possibility for moments like last Thursday's have the potential to make the game entertaining.

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama vs Mercer

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 3 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 193

Online: WatchESPN

Weather forecast: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s

Series info: It's the fourth meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Bears, with Alabama holding a 3-0 record all-time. The Crimson Tide prevailed in heavy-handed fashion at the team's last meeting back during the 2017 regular season, 56-0. The meeting of the two teams marked the first time the two programs had played each other since 1940.

