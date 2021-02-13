Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Basketball vs Georgia

The Crimson Tide looks to reduce its magic number to two wins in order to clinch the SEC regular-season title

First Half

Fagan scores a quick layup but Petty hits the Crimson Tide's ninth three of the half. 39-28 Alabama.

Quinerly puts Alabama up 10 with that three-pointer from the top of the key. 36-26.

Jones comes down quickly and scores a three-pointer from the wing. Largest lead of the game for Alabama, 32-24.

Wheeler makes two from the charity stripe. 29-24 UA.

The Bulldogs turn it right back over to Alabama and the Crimson Tide then get a shot-clock violation.

Coming out of the break, Petty turns it over out-of-bounds. Georgia ball.

Georgia hasn't scored from the field in the last 2:18.

Shackelford now hits from beyond-the-arc. 29-22 Alabama with 8:11 left to play. The Crimson Tide is 6-of-11 from deep to start.

Jones finds Ellis in the corner and he buries a triple. 26-22 Crimson Tide.

Four free throws from the Bulldogs have cut the deficit to only one, 23-22.

Jones scores a runner in the lane and the Crimson Tide is back in front by five, 23-18.

Alabama then forces a turnover by Johnson.

Shackelford drives in the lane and gets the tough floater to go.

Johnson is at the free-throw line and he scores two. 19-18 UA.

At the under-12 minute media timeout, Alabama is hanging on to a three-point advantage, 19-16. The Crimson Tide has turned it over three times in the last 1:47 of action.

Wheeler gets another steal and layup. 19-14 Alabama.

Darius Miles is now in the game for the Crimson Tide.

Wheeler drives in and scores the basket, but Quinerly responds with a three-pointer. 19-12 Alabama.

Petty nails a three from the corner and its 16-10 Crimson Tide. Georgia has only made one of its last seven shots from the field.

Jones scores the tough layup and completes the three-point play. 13-10 Alabama.

Ellis scores a layup coming out of the break but Georgia answers with a number from Camara.

Jahvon Quinerly has checked in. Primo is wearing a back brace on the bench.

Georgia has missed its last four shots from the field. 8-8 all at the first media timeout of the afternoon. 15:56 left to play.

James Rojas and Keon Ellis are the first subs for the Crimson Tide.

A layup from Petty ties it at 8.

Shackelford gets his pocket picked by Wheeler and he takes it all the way for two. Bulldogs up 8-6.

At three-pointer in the corner from Jones ties the game up at 6 with 18:31 left to play.

Georgia wins the tip.

Pregame Notes

Today's officials: Chuck Jones, Bart Lenox, Steven Anderson.

Redshirt-freshman forward Juwan Gary is on the sidelines today sporting a sling to help support his left shoulder. On Friday, coach Nate Oats revealed that he expects Gary to miss at least three games while he recovers.

Alabama starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), Josh Primo (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Herb Jones (W), Alex Reese (F).

Georgia starting five: Sahvir Wheeler, Justin Kier, Toumani Camara, Tye Fagan, P.J. Horne.

Preview

After pulling out a nail-biter on the road, 81-78, at South Carolina on Tuesday night, the University of Alabama men's basketball team is ready to start stacking up the wins again.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide is 2-2 in its last four contests after winning 10-straight to start Southeastern Conference play.

However, Alabama, at 16-5 overall and 11-1 against SEC foes, still has a 3.5-game lead on everyone else in the league and can create more separation on Saturday with a win over Georgia on Saturday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum (2:30 p.m, SEC Network).

No. 16 Tennessee knocked off Georgia on Wednesday night in Knoxville, 89-81. Bulldogs guard K.D. Johnson poured in a team-high 22 points in 22 minutes while forward Toumani Camara added 14 points and eight rebounds.

For the Crimson Tide to win its second straight game, it will have to contain Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler, who is averaging 13.7 points and leads the SEC in assists at 7.4 per game.

Georgia guard Justin Kier leads the conference in steals at 2.1.

The Bulldogs (12-6, 5-6 SEC) have the third-worst defense in the SEC, giving up 75.1 points a game and allowing opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field.

Alabama will be without forward Jordan Bruner, who is still nursing a torn meniscus suffered on Jan. 12, and potentially forward Juwan Gary as well, after he hurt his shoulder in the victory over the Gamecocks.

Game Information

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 2:30 p.m, CT, Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide squeaked out an 81-78 victory against South Carolina on Tuesday night behind 20 points and eight rebounds from senior guard John Petty Jr. Guards Jahvon Quinerly and Josh Primo also finished in double-figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs will look to recover after an 89-81 loss to No. 16 Tennessee this past Wednesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The series: The 123rd meeting. Alabama owns the all-time record with Georgia, 77-45, but has lost five of its last eight to the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide has also lost two of its last three meetings with Georgia inside Coleman Coliseum.

More on the last meeting: The last game between these two produced the highest-scoring game ever in the series, with Alabama coming away victorious 105-102 in overtime inside Stegeman Coliseum. Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr. poured in a career-high 37 points and added seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block. Alabama held the future NBA No 1-overall pick Anthony Edwards to only 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting.