Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at the Candrea Classic in Arizona

Alabama opened the season with a resounding 11-0 win over Southern Utah on Friday. Now the real test comes with a doubleheader against Pac 12 foes Oregon State and the host team Arizona at the Candrea Classic.

The Crimson Tide hit four home runs on opening day and got five shutout innings from Jaala Torrence.

First up, the Crimson Tide will face Oregon State at 4:30 p.m., and then the Wildcats approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game with the Beavers. Montana Fouts gets her first start of the season against Oregon State.

Follow along here for live updates throughout.

(most recent update at the top)

Top 5

MID 5: Alabama 5, Oregon State 1

The pinch runner M'Kay Gidley is thrown out trying to steal to end the half inning, but Alabama gets back in the run column in the fifth.

Dowling follows up Shipman with a single out to right field that scores Shipman. Crimson Tide up 5-1.

Ally Shipman drives them in with a bloop hit to pick up her second and third RBIs on the day. Alabama leads 4-1.

Johnson and Goodnight reach base with infield singles, and an error allows them to advance to second and third.

Bottom 4

END 4: Alabama 2, Oregon State 1

An error at second allows a two-out baserunner, but that's it four Fouts. She is up to nine strikeouts.

Top 4

MID 4: Alabama 2, Oregon State 1

Ashley Prange has a two-out single, and the Oregon State defense makes a nice play on a ball hit off the bat of Bloodworth for the final out. Alabama can't add to its lead.

Bottom 3

END 3: Alabama 2, Oregon State 1

A one out single is all Fouts allows in the bottom of the third. She does add two more strikeouts.

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 2, Oregon State 1

Johnson is called out at home on a double steal attempt. Half inning over.

Shipman is hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners with two outs for Dowling.

Goodnight strikes out, and Johnson moves to third on a groundout from Tow.

Johnson leads off with a single and steals second on the next pitch.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 2, Oregon State 1

Fouts responds to the home run with three straight strikeouts. She's up to five through two innings.

Beavers lead off the inning with an opposite field home run from Frankie Hammoude. Alabama still leads 2-1

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 2, Oregon State 0

A Savannah Woodard strikeout ends the inning, but Alabama tacks on one more with the Bloodworth home run.

Stay hot Megan Bloodworth! First pitch swinging is a two-out home run. Alabama now leads 2-0

Bloodworth had two home runs (including a grand slam) in the season opener Friday. She now has three early in the season.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 1, Oregon State 0

A slow grounder to third ends the inning. Three up, three down for the Beavers.

Make that two strikeouts for Fouts.

And Fouts strikes out the first batter she faces.

Now we get out first look of the season at Montana Fouts.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 1, Oregon State 0

Bailey Dowling grounds out to third to end the inning.

On the first pitch, Ally Shipman singles up the middle, and Goodnight scores from second. Alabama leads 1-0

Kaylee Tow strikes out swining. Two outs.

Dallis Goodnight with an infield single and promptly steals second base.

Jenna Johnson grounds out to lead off the game.

Pregame