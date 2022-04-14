Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Mississippi State

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium for the series opener between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.

After winning the series at Florida over the weekend, Alabama softball moved back up to No. 2 in the rankings. The Crimson Tide opens a five-game home stand with a three-game series against SEC foe Mississippi State beginning. 

Alabama leads the all-time series 62-11 over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs bring in the SEC's home run leader, Mia Davidson. She has 16 home runs this season, and is seventh in NCAA history with 85 career home runs. Montana Fouts gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide against Aspen Wesley for the Bulldogs. 

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. on SEC Network. 

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Top 5

Bottom 4

END 4: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0

  • Alabama goes three up, three down in the fourth. Scoreless through four innings in Tuscaloosa. Each team only has one hit so far. 

Top 4

MID 4: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0

  • A lengthy at-bat from Cook results in a two-out walk, but Fouts quickly responds and gets McKenna to ground out on the first pitch. 
  • Fouts gets a big strikeout of Davidson to open the 4th. 

Bottom 3

END 3: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0

  • Mississippi State left fielder Chloe Malau'ulu makes a diving catch to rob Goodnight of a hit. We're scoreless through three innings. 
  • Grill digs out a two-out infield single for Alabama's first base hit. 

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0

  • Two lineouts to centerfield retire the Bulldogs in the inning. 
  • Fouts gets her fourth straight strikeout to start the 3rd. 

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0

  • Tow flies out, and Jenna Lord grounds into the second double play in as many innings for Alabama. 
  • Dowling is hit by a pitch to get the leadoff runner on for the Crimson Tide. 

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0

  • Fouts erases Mississippi State with back to back to back strikeouts.
  • First batter for the Bulldogs gets aboard on an error from Bloodworth. 

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0

  • Shipman flies out to centerfield. 
  • She is doubled off on a lineout off the bat from Prange. 
  • Goodnight reaches on an error, and her speed gets her to second on the throw. 

Top 1- Mississippi State batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Mississippi State

  • The single is erased by a double play turned by Bailey Dowling up the middle. 
  • Davidson hits a hard liner off Fouts' leg for a single. Fouts is fine and stays in the game. 
  • Fouts strikes out the first batter she faces. 
Dallis Goodnight

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Ashley Prange at Florida

2. Ashley Prange- 3B

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Bailey Dowling

4. Bailey Dowling- SS

Kaylee Tow vs Georgia

5. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Jenna Lord

6. Jenna Lord- DP

Jenna Johnson

7. Jenna Johnson- LF

Megan Bloodworth

8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Kat Grill

9. Kat Grill- RF

Montana Fouts

Starting pitcher- Montana Fouts (16-3, 2.30 ERA)

Mississippi State Starting Lineup (26-14, 7-5 SEC)

1. Shea Moreno- 2B

2. Mia Davidson- C

3. Chloe Malau'ulu- LF

4. Paige Cook- 3B

5. Jackie McKenna- RF

6. Addison Purvis- DP

7. Madisyn Kennedy- SS

8. Brylie St. Clair- CF

9. Riley Hull- 1B

Starting Pitcher- Aspen Wesley (5-5, 3.24 ERA)

