Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at LSU

Live stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide closes out the regular season against the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

No. 25 Alabama basketball closes out the regular season on Saturday at LSU in a game that will determine the 5-seed for next week's SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide head into Saturday's game with a 19-11 overall record and is 9-8 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers, on the other hand, are 20-10 and are 8-9 in SEC play.

Should Alabama lose, depending on other games on Saturday's slate, the Crimson Tide could fall as low as an 8-seed. However, a win would cement their status as a 5-seed in next week's tournament.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and information from Alabama's game at LSU.

First Half

Alabama has scored six of the last eight points to tie the game at 29 heading into the final media timeout of the first half.

Another layup by Gaines, and just like that LSU is on a 7-0 run.

Two free throws by Days gets the Tigers on top once again. 25-23 LSU.

A layup by Gaines ties the game at the 7:40 mark.

LSU has now gone 4:03 without scoring a field goal. Alabama has turned up the dial on defense, but its offense hasn't been able to take much advantage after the 8-0 run.

A 3-pointer by Davison gives Alabama its first lead of the game. The bucket is the latest in an 8-0 run by the Crimson Tide. LSU calls a timeout to regroup.

Two free throws by Gary, a 3-pointer by Miles and a layup by Shackelford power the Crimson Tide to tie the game 20-20 at the 9:52 mark.

At the under-12 media timeout, LSU leads Alabama 19-13. Quinerly leads the Crimson Tide with six points from his two 3-pointers. As a whole, Alabama is shooting just 36-percent from the floor.

A layup and the and-1 by Eason stretches LSU's lead to 6.

Davison drains a 3 to tie the game, but LSU responds with a 3 by Days.

Two free throws from Ellis and a 3-pointer by Quinerly pulls Alabama within 3. 13-10 LSU at the 13:47 mark.

In the first three-and-a-half minutes, Alabama is just 2-for-6 from the floor and has a shot clock violation. LSU leads 10-5.

Alabama wins the opening tip, and we are underway in Baton Rouge.

Pregame

Starting lineups, officials and more to come as they are announced.

It is now 30 minutes until game time:

Today's officials: Terry Olglesby, Tony Greene, K.B. Burdett.

Alabama basketball starting lineup is located at the bottom of the page.

Game Preview

In a relatively short period of time as SEC coaches, Alabama's Nate Oats and LSU's Will Wade have already created several epic matchups including last season's SEC Tournament championship game and the first matchup between the Tide and Tigers earlier this season on Jan. 19.

Now the two teams meet again to close out the regular season in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Both Alabama (19-11, 9-8 SEC) and LSU (20-10, 8-9 SEC) are considered locks for the NCAA Tournament at this point, but Saturday's matchup will play a big part in seeding for the SEC Tournament. All of the SEC games will determine the final seeds for the conference tournament as the top four and bottom four teams are pretty much locked in, but the there are six teams in the middle with an 8-9 or 9-8 record.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama and LSU, including how and where to watch the game:

How to Watch:

Who: No. 25 Alabama (19-11, 9-8 SEC) at LSU (20-10, 8-9 SEC)

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play) and Bryan Passink (analyst) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: It was one of the worst performances of the year for the Crimson Tide. In the final home game of the season at Coleman Coliseum, the Texas A&M Aggies came into Tuscaloosa and handed Alabama a 87-71 loss. Alabama turned the ball over 19 times and allowed the Aggies to shoot 57 percent from the floor.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers lost a heartbreaker on the road at No. 14 Arkansas. LSU led for the majority of the final 10 minutes of the game until two free throws from JD Notae gave the Razorbacks the lead with nine seconds to go, and the Tigers could not get a basket on the final possession as Arkansas held on to win 77-76.

The series: Alabama leads the all-time series 71-46 and have won five in a row dating back to Jan. 2020. Nate Oats his 5-1 against the Tigers in his three seasons at Alabama. In the lone matchup this season, Alabama held off a late second-half comeback from then No. 13 LSU to win 70-67 in Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 19.

Alabama Basketball Starting Lineup