Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Football at No. 6 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in the history of the Alabama/Tennessee rivalry, both teams will be ranked in the top six as they take to the field on Saturday afternoon. And for the first time since 1989, both the Crimson Tide and Volunteers are undefeated for the Third Saturday in October.

Needless to say, it's going to be a big one in Knoxville Saturday as the Volunteers try to snap a 15-game losing streak to Alabama.

*** Keep refreshing the page throughout today's game for live updates, stats, plays and information as the Crimson Tide takes on the Volunteers inside Neyland Stadium ***

For play-by-play and drive summaries, check out Fanalytix.

(most recent update at the top)

Pregame

Several skill players have also stepped onto the field, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Special teams players for both Alabama and Tennessee have stepped onto the field to begin warmups.

Nick Saban and Alabama football have arrived at Neyland:

Henry To'oTo'o seems ready to go:

College GameDay is a believer in the Will Anderson Jr. hype:

Kickoff for today's game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. Current weather conditions (11:45 p.m. CT): 74 degrees Fahrenheit, Sunny, winds 12 m.p.h. to the northeast.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Neyland Stadium

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads 58-38-7, including 15 in a row dating back to 2007

Last Meeting: Alabama beat Tennessee 52-24 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to extend its streak over the Volunteers to 15-straight games. But the game was closer than the final score indicated. It was a back-and-forth affair until Alabama poured on 28 points in the fourth quarter to pull away and seal the game.

Bryce Young was 31-43 for 371 yards and two touchdowns while running back Brian Robinson Jr. added three rushing touchdowns. Hendon Hooker gave the Alabama defense fits early on, and he finished with 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Last Time Out, Alabama: With Bryce Young held out with a shoulder injury, the ball was placed in redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe's hands to run the Crimson Tide offense. Alabama turned the ball over four times with Milroe being responsible for three of the four (two fumbles and an interception.) Will Reichard missed two field goals, and Texas A&M had a chance to win it on the final play of the game.

Haynes Kings' pass sailed incomplete, and Alabama held on for the 24-20 win over the Aggies. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance, and Jermaine Burton had his first touchdown reception since Week 1 against Utah State.

Last Time Out, Tennessee: The Volunteers went down to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2010 and completely handled business against LSU. Tennessee jumped out to a 20-0 lead over the Tigers in the first half and never looked back in the 40-13 road win.

Tennessee racked up over 500 yards of total offense. Hooker had 239 passing yards and two touchdowns, and running back Jabari Small had his best game of the year with 127 yards and two touchdowns.

See Also:

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

Need tickets to this weekend's game? Check out Alabama football on SI Tickets.