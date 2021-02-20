Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Basketball vs Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide hopes to maintain its lead in the SEC with a win over the Commodores

Pregame

Today is Senior Day inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama released this graphic prior to the game honoring its seven seniors:

Today's referees: Pat Adams, Byron Jarrett, Rob Rorke.

Per an Alabama spokesman, grad-student forward Jordan Bruner will play today. Bruner was seen warming up on the court with the team wearing a brace on his knee, but moving fairly well.

It's official. Jordan Bruner is listed in Alabama's starting lineup at forward, along with Herb Jones (W), Alex Reese (F), Tyler Barnes (F) and John Petty Jr. (G).

Vanderbilt starting five: Dylan Disu (F), Scotty Pippen Jr. (G), Maxwell Evans (G), Jordan Wright (F) and Braelee Albert (F).

Game Preview

Sure, the University of Alabama men's basketball team would have liked to have traveled to College Station and taken on Texas A&M on Thursday afternoon to move one step closer to clinching a SEC regular season title.

But winter weather dictated otherwise and forced a postponement.

The good news was that the 8th-ranked Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) could use the extra time off.

Senior wing Herb Jones said he's still only playing at "70-80 percent," despite scoring a career-high 21 points versus Georgia last Saturday.

Forwards Jordan Bruner and Juwan Gary are still nursing a torn meniscus and dislocated shoulder, respectively.

When Alabama faces off against Vanderbilt on Saturday (12 p.m, SEC Network), it will be a full week since the last time it played. When it throttled the Bulldogs, 115-82, the Crimson Tide sett a program record for most points scored in an SEC game.

Meanwhile, the Commodores (6-11, 2-9 SEC) have had an up-and-down few days.

They went on the road to Starkville last weekend and pummeled Mississippi State, 72-51, and then lost at home to Kentucky on Wednesday night, 82-78, as Vanderbilt is currently last place in the conference.

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu headline the Commodores.

Pippen averages a team-high 20.3 points per game, which is good for 23rd in the country and second in the SEC. He also dishes out 5.2 assists.

Disu is the only double-figure scorer for Vanderbilt at 14.9 points. He leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 8.9 and 1.2, respectively.

A win over coach Jerry Stackhouse's squad would cut the magic number down to two in order for the Crimson Tide win the outright conference championship.

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Alabama

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 12:00 p.m, CT, Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was scheduled to travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M this past Thursday, but was postponed due to icy weather across the region. No make-up date has been announced.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores erased a 12-point deficit against Kentucky. They ultimately fell apart late the in the second half, losing 82-78 to the Wildcats inside Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday evening.

The series: The 110th meeting. Alabama has a losing record all-time against Vanderbilt, 58-51. However, the Crimson Tide has won four of the last six meetings, and three of the last five in Tuscaloosa.

More on the last meeting: Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee went off for 38 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in an 87-79 win over Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum on March 3, 2020. It was the Commodores' first SEC road win in over two years. Crimson Tide guards Kira Lewis Jr. and James Bolden combined for 54 points, while Jaden Shackelford dropped 18 points and grabbed four rebounds.