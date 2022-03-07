Blanco was a heavy contributor in both of Alabama's back-to-back 198+ meet score totals last week.

Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 28-March 6, 2022.

Blanco and her Crimson Tide teammates competed in two meets last weekend, with the first being a home meet against Arkansas. On Senior Night, Blanco completed her events with an all-around score of 39.625. Included in that score was a 9.825 on vault, a 9.975 on bars, a 9.875 on beam and a 9.950 on the floor.

Blanco's contributions helped Alabama take an overall 198.075 score and the win, with the score being the highest of the Dana Duckworth era of Crimson Tide gymnastics.