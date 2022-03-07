Skip to main content

Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Blanco was a heavy contributor in both of Alabama's back-to-back 198+ meet score totals last week.

Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 28-March 6, 2022.

Blanco and her Crimson Tide teammates competed in two meets last weekend, with the first being a home meet against Arkansas. On Senior Night, Blanco completed her events with an all-around score of 39.625. Included in that score was a 9.825 on vault, a 9.975 on bars, a 9.875 on beam and a 9.950 on the floor.

Blanco's contributions helped Alabama take an overall 198.075 score and the win, with the score being the highest of the Dana Duckworth era of Crimson Tide gymnastics.

Luisa Blanco

On Sunday, Blanco and Alabama were at it again, this time at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville, Ala. against Auburn, Arkansas and Georgia. While Blanco didn't contribute her scores to the all-around, she finished the event with a 9.950 on vault, a 9.925 on bars and a 9.625 on beam.

Blanco's scores contributed to an overall 198.000 score for Alabama, good enough to win the meet and give the Crimson Tide its first back-to-back meet scores of 198 or higher since 1996.

Also considered:

1. Montana Fouts (senior pitcher, softball)

  • Netted four wins over the course of the weekend against both Texas and Miami (OH)
  • Allowed six runs over 17.1 innings pitched and struck out a total of 26 batters while walking just four

2. Dallis Goodnight (freshman center fielder, softball)

  • Hit 5-for-10 over the Crimson Tide's four games, struck out just twice and was walked twice
  • Recorded five runs over the four-game stretch
Dallis Goodnight

3. Jacob McNairy (senior pitcher, baseball)

  • Pitched a perfect six innings on Wednesday against Troy before finally giving up a hit in the seventh frame
  • Finished the game allowing just one hit and no runs through seven innings while walking none and striking out a career-high seven batters in Alabama's 8-1 win

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

February 14-20: Rhyan White

February 21-27: Montana Fouts

February 28-March 6: Luisa Blanco

