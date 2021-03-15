March Madness Title Odds and Opening Lines for Alabama, First-Round Games
Needless to say, when Alabama plays its first game in the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide will be heavily favored.
After all, Alabama vs. Iona is a No. 2 vs. No. 15 matchup on Saturday (3 a.m. CT, TBS).
Naturally, the top-seeded teams have the best odds of winning the championship, with Gonzaga (2/1) favored, and followed by Illinois (5/1), Baylor (6/1) and Michigan (8/1).
SportsBetting.com also released the point spreads and the over/under totals for each first-round game.
Here's something that should help everyone when filling out his or her bracket, but most will ignore: There is only one game in which a higher seed is favored against a lower seed. No. 10 Rutgers is a one-point favorite against No. 7 Clemson.
An 8-9 matchup between LSU and St. Bonaventure is listed as a pick 'em even though the Tigers nearly won the SEC Tournament.
Nearly ...
NCAA Tournament Odds
Gonzaga 2/1
Illinois 5/1
Baylor 6/1
Michigan 8/1
Houston 16/1
Iowa 20/1
Alabama 20/1
Texas 20/1
Ohio State 25/1
Texas Tech 40/1
Kansas 40/1
Oklahoma State 40/1
Purdue 50/1
West Virginia 50/1
Florida State 50/1
Arkansas 60/1
Virginia 60/1
Tennessee 60/1
North Carolina 80/1
Creighton 80/1
Oregon 80/1
Loyola Chicago 80/1
LSU 80/1
Villanova 100/1
Wisconsin 100/1
USC 100/1
Oklahoma 100/1
San Diego State 100/1
Georgia Tech 100/1
Syracuse 100/1
Colorado 100/1
BYU 100/1
UConn 100/1
Florida 200/1
Virginia Tech 200/1
Missouri 200/1
Rutgers 200/1
Maryland 200/1
Michigan State 200/1
UCLA 200/1
Clemson 300/1
St. Bonaventure 300/1
Georgetown 300/1
Utah State 500/1
VCU 500/1
Wichita State 1000/1
Drake 1000/1
Ohio 1000/1
Oregon State 1000/1
Winthrop 2000/1
North Texas 2000/1
Colgate 2000/1
Oral Roberts 2000/1
UCSB 2000/1
E. Washington 2000/1
Liberty 2000/1
Morehead State 2000/1
UNC Greensboro 2000/1
Abilene Christian 2000/1
Grand Canyon 5000/1
Appalachian State 5000/1
Cleveland State 5000/1
Drexel 5000/1
Iona 5000/1
Hartford 10000/1
Norfolk State 10000/1
Mount St. Mary's 10000/1
Texas Southern 10000/1
First Round Odds
First Four
16 Norfolk State vs. 16 Appalachian State (-2.5, 136)
11 Wichita State vs. 11 Drake (+2.5, 139)
16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. 16 Texas Southern (-1.5, 133.5)
11 Michigan State vs. 11 UCLA (+1, 137.5)
West Region
1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State (N/A)
8 Oklahoma vs. 9 Missouri (+2, 141)
5 Creighton vs. 12 UC Santa Barbara (+7.5, 140.5)
4 Virginia vs. 13 Ohio (+10.5, 132.5)
6 USC vs. 11 Wichita State/Drake (N/A)
3 Kansas vs. 14 Eastern Washington (+11.5, 142.5)
7 Oregon vs. 10 VCU (+5.5, 138)
2 Iowa vs. 15 Grand Canyon (+16, 144)
South Region
1 Baylor vs. 16 Hartford (+25.5, 142)
8 North Carolina vs. 9 Wisconsin (+1.5, 139)
5 Villanova vs. 12 Winthrop (+6.5, 139.5)
4 Purdue vs. 13 North Texas (+7.5, 127.5)
6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Utah State (+4.5, 132)
3 Arkansas vs. 14 Colgate (+10, 157.5)
7 Florida vs. 10 Virginia Tech (+1, 137.5)
2 Ohio State vs. 15 Oral Roberts (+17.5, 154.5)
Midwest Region
1 Illinois vs. 16 Drexel (+22.5, 144.5)
8 Loyola Chicago vs. 9 Georgia Tech (+2.5, 127.5)
5 Tennessee vs. 12 Oregon State (+8.5, 134)
4 Oklahoma State vs. 13 Liberty (+9, 145)
6 San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse (+2, 138.5)
3 West Virginia vs. 14 Morehead State (+12.5, 138)
7 Clemson vs. 10 Rutgers (-1, 127.5)
2 Houston vs. 15 Cleveland State (+19.5, 135.5)
East Region
1 Michigan vs. 16 Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern (N/A)
8 LSU vs. 9 St. Bonaventure (PK, 144.5)
5 Colorado vs. 12 Georgetown (+5, 138.5)
4 Florida State vs. 13 UNC Greensboro (+11, 145.5)
6 BYU vs. 11 Michigan State/UCLA (N/A)
3 Texas vs. 14 Abilene Christian (+8.5, 140)
7 UConn vs. 10 Maryland (+2, 129.5)
2 Alabama vs. 15 Iona (+17, 145.5)