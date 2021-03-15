‌March Madness Title Odds and Opening Lines for Alabama, First-Round Games

Crimson Tide expected to win big in NCAA Tournament opener again Iona

Needless to say, when Alabama plays its first game in the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide will be heavily favored.

After all, Alabama vs. Iona is a No. 2 vs. No. 15 matchup on Saturday (3 a.m. CT, TBS).

Naturally, the top-seeded teams have the best odds of winning the championship, with Gonzaga (2/1) favored, and followed by Illinois (5/1), Baylor (6/1) and Michigan (8/1).

SportsBetting.com also released the point spreads and the over/under totals for each first-round game.

Here's something that should help everyone when filling out his or her bracket, but most will ignore: There is only one game in which a higher seed is favored against a lower seed. No. 10 Rutgers is a one-point favorite against No. 7 Clemson.

An 8-9 matchup between LSU and St. Bonaventure is listed as a pick 'em even though the Tigers nearly won the SEC Tournament.

Nearly ...

NCAA Tournament Odds

Gonzaga 2/1

Illinois 5/1

Baylor 6/1

Michigan 8/1

Houston 16/1

Iowa 20/1

Alabama 20/1

Texas 20/1

Ohio State 25/1

Texas Tech 40/1

Kansas 40/1

Oklahoma State 40/1

Purdue 50/1

West Virginia 50/1

Florida State 50/1

Arkansas 60/1

Virginia 60/1

Tennessee 60/1

North Carolina 80/1

Creighton 80/1

Oregon 80/1

Loyola Chicago 80/1

LSU 80/1

Villanova 100/1

Wisconsin 100/1

USC 100/1

Oklahoma 100/1

San Diego State 100/1

Georgia Tech 100/1

Syracuse 100/1

Colorado 100/1

BYU 100/1

UConn 100/1

Florida 200/1

Virginia Tech 200/1

Missouri 200/1

Rutgers 200/1

Maryland 200/1

Michigan State 200/1

UCLA 200/1

Clemson 300/1

St. Bonaventure 300/1

Georgetown 300/1

Utah State 500/1

VCU 500/1

Wichita State 1000/1

Drake 1000/1

Ohio 1000/1

Oregon State 1000/1

Winthrop 2000/1

North Texas 2000/1

Colgate 2000/1

Oral Roberts 2000/1

UCSB 2000/1

E. Washington 2000/1

Liberty 2000/1

Morehead State 2000/1

UNC Greensboro 2000/1

Abilene Christian 2000/1

Grand Canyon 5000/1

Appalachian State 5000/1

Cleveland State 5000/1

Drexel 5000/1

Iona 5000/1

Hartford 10000/1

Norfolk State 10000/1

Mount St. Mary's 10000/1

Texas Southern 10000/1

First Round Odds

First Four

16 Norfolk State vs. 16 Appalachian State (-2.5, 136)

11 Wichita State vs. 11 Drake (+2.5, 139)

16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. 16 Texas Southern (-1.5, 133.5)

11 Michigan State vs. 11 UCLA (+1, 137.5)

West Region

1 Gonzaga vs. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State (N/A)

8 Oklahoma vs. 9 Missouri (+2, 141)

5 Creighton vs. 12 UC Santa Barbara (+7.5, 140.5)

4 Virginia vs. 13 Ohio (+10.5, 132.5)

6 USC vs. 11 Wichita State/Drake (N/A)

3 Kansas vs. 14 Eastern Washington (+11.5, 142.5)

7 Oregon vs. 10 VCU (+5.5, 138)

2 Iowa vs. 15 Grand Canyon (+16, 144)

South Region

1 Baylor vs. 16 Hartford (+25.5, 142)

8 North Carolina vs. 9 Wisconsin (+1.5, 139)

5 Villanova vs. 12 Winthrop (+6.5, 139.5)

4 Purdue vs. 13 North Texas (+7.5, 127.5)

6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Utah State (+4.5, 132)

3 Arkansas vs. 14 Colgate (+10, 157.5)

7 Florida vs. 10 Virginia Tech (+1, 137.5)

2 Ohio State vs. 15 Oral Roberts (+17.5, 154.5)

Midwest Region

1 Illinois vs. 16 Drexel (+22.5, 144.5)

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 9 Georgia Tech (+2.5, 127.5)

5 Tennessee vs. 12 Oregon State (+8.5, 134)

4 Oklahoma State vs. 13 Liberty (+9, 145)

6 San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse (+2, 138.5)

3 West Virginia vs. 14 Morehead State (+12.5, 138)

7 Clemson vs. 10 Rutgers (-1, 127.5)

2 Houston vs. 15 Cleveland State (+19.5, 135.5)

East Region

1 Michigan vs. 16 Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern (N/A)

8 LSU vs. 9 St. Bonaventure (PK, 144.5)

5 Colorado vs. 12 Georgetown (+5, 138.5)

4 Florida State vs. 13 UNC Greensboro (+11, 145.5)

6 BYU vs. 11 Michigan State/UCLA (N/A)

3 Texas vs. 14 Abilene Christian (+8.5, 140)

7 UConn vs. 10 Maryland (+2, 129.5)

2 Alabama vs. 15 Iona (+17, 145.5)