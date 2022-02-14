Megan Bloodworth is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball freshman second base Megan Bloodworth is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2022.
Bloodworth was forced to be reckoned with for Alabama's offense this past week at the Candrea Classic in Arizona. Over the four-game span for the Crimson Tide, Bloodworth batted 6-for-10 with seven RBI and three home runs.
Bloodworth started things off on Friday against Southern Utah, where she batted 2-for-3 with two runs, five RBI and two home runs. In the first game of the day on Saturday against Oregon State, she continued her success with another 2-for-3 day, hitting another home run and recording a run and an RBI.
In the second game on Saturday against the tournament host, No. 9 Arizona, Bloodworth batted 1-for-2 with a run. In the series finale against New Mexico, she concluded her week by hitting 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI.
Thanks in part to Bloodworth's contributions, Alabama outscored its opponents 35-4 and began the season with a 4-0 record.
Also considered:
1. Jenna Johnson (junior left field, softball)
- Hit 7-for-14 over Alabama's four-game weekend stretch
- Registered five runs and two RBI off of her seven hits, which included two doubles and a triple
2. Jaden Shackelford (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Recorded 30 points — including eight 3-pointers — along with five rebounds and a steal in Alabama's 97-83 win at Ole Miss
- Scored 10 points and registered five rebounds and a steal in the Crimson Tide's 68-67 victory over Arkansas
3. Montana Fouts (senior pitcher, softball)
- Against Oregon State, Fouts surrendered just three hits and gave up only one run through seven innings pitched
- Struck out 14 of 25 batters faced on the afternoon
Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:
August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis
December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford
December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.
January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly
January 10-16: Rhyan White
January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford
January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford
January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco
February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth