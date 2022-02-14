In an impressive offensive showcase for Alabama softball, Bloodworth batted 6-for-10 over the Crimson Tide's four-game span and registered seven RBI.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball freshman second base Megan Bloodworth is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2022.

Bloodworth was forced to be reckoned with for Alabama's offense this past week at the Candrea Classic in Arizona. Over the four-game span for the Crimson Tide, Bloodworth batted 6-for-10 with seven RBI and three home runs.

Bloodworth started things off on Friday against Southern Utah, where she batted 2-for-3 with two runs, five RBI and two home runs. In the first game of the day on Saturday against Oregon State, she continued her success with another 2-for-3 day, hitting another home run and recording a run and an RBI.