Megan Bloodworth is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

In an impressive offensive showcase for Alabama softball, Bloodworth batted 6-for-10 over the Crimson Tide's four-game span and registered seven RBI.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball freshman second base Megan Bloodworth is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2022.

Bloodworth was forced to be reckoned with for Alabama's offense this past week at the Candrea Classic in Arizona. Over the four-game span for the Crimson Tide, Bloodworth batted 6-for-10 with seven RBI and three home runs.

Bloodworth started things off on Friday against Southern Utah, where she batted 2-for-3 with two runs, five RBI and two home runs. In the first game of the day on Saturday against Oregon State, she continued her success with another 2-for-3 day, hitting another home run and recording a run and an RBI.

Megan Bloodworth

In the second game on Saturday against the tournament host, No. 9 Arizona, Bloodworth batted 1-for-2 with a run. In the series finale against New Mexico, she concluded her week by hitting 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI.

Thanks in part to Bloodworth's contributions, Alabama outscored its opponents 35-4 and began the season with a 4-0 record.

Also considered:

1. Jenna Johnson (junior left field, softball)

  • Hit 7-for-14 over Alabama's four-game weekend stretch
  • Registered five runs and two RBI off of her seven hits, which included two doubles and a triple

2. Jaden Shackelford (junior guard, men's basketball)

  • Recorded 30 points — including eight 3-pointers — along with five rebounds and a steal in Alabama's 97-83 win at Ole Miss
  • Scored 10 points and registered five rebounds and a steal in the Crimson Tide's 68-67 victory over Arkansas
Jaden Shackelford vs Arkansas

3. Montana Fouts (senior pitcher, softball)

  • Against Oregon State, Fouts surrendered just three hits and gave up only one run through seven innings pitched
  • Struck out 14 of 25 batters faced on the afternoon

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

Juwan Gary vs Arkansas

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

