Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Miller Forristall Lands on 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

The preseason watch lists keep rolling in for the University of Alabama and, next up, is tight end Miller Forristall, who landed up the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the All Sports Association of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. announced on Thursday.

Forristall joins a group of 114 candidates for the honor, which is given to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. 

Former Crimson Tide standout Barrett Jones won the award in 2011. 

Forristall's community service work includes over 200 hours in the Tuscaloosa area, mission trips with the American Football Coaches Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spending time in Costa Rica teaching the game of football and educating the community on healthy habits, and traveling to a Nicaraguan Refugee Camp. 

He also has participated in hospital visits and other community service events during Alabama's bowl trips. 

On the field, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns last season in only nine games. As one of the more experienced tight ends on the roster for the Crimson Tide in 2020, Forristall will likely see his role expand.

A winner will be announced on Dec. 8 at a National Football Foundation press conference in New York City. 

Other Alabama players on preseason watch lists:

RB Najee Harris, Doak Walker

QB Mac Jones, Davey O'Brien

LB Dylan Moses, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Chuck Bednarik, Dick Butkus

DB Patrick Surtain II, Chuck Bednarik

LB Shane Lee, Dick Butkus

TE Carl Tucker Jr., John Mackey

WR DeVonta Smith, Fred Biletnikoff

WR Jaylen Waddle Fred Biletnikoff, Paul Hornung Award

TE Miller Forristall, Wuerffel Trophy 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Facemasks to Medical Masks: Jared and Jeremy Watson

The Watson twins have an interesting story, and they're not finished yet in realizing their childhood dreams

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: It's Like An Oven Out There

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tikes: Watts Up!

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Jaylen Waddle Named to 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Paul Hornung Award honors the most versatile player in college football

Tyler Martin

A Lasting Legacy: The Story of Brodie Croyle

When it comes to discussing his legacy, football is the last thing that former Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle wants to be remembered for

Joey Blackwell

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos Agree to Terms on Rookie Contract

The former Alabama standout will receive $15.19 million over four years plus a $8.61 million signing bonus

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: 1975 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Penn State

First Sugar Bowl in the Superdome

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Kindal Moorehead Hired as Tennessee Assistant Strength Coach

Moorehead had served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for Alabama since 2010

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

All Things CW: A Big Thank You to Phil Steele, Athlon and Lindy's

Alabama is putting together an epic offensive line class, athletes want to be involved in the NIL debate and Terrell Owens ran a 4.4? No, he didn't ...

Christopher Walsh