Miller Forristall Lands on 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The preseason watch lists keep rolling in for the University of Alabama and, next up, is tight end Miller Forristall, who landed up the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the All Sports Association of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. announced on Thursday.

Forristall joins a group of 114 candidates for the honor, which is given to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Former Crimson Tide standout Barrett Jones won the award in 2011.

Forristall's community service work includes over 200 hours in the Tuscaloosa area, mission trips with the American Football Coaches Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spending time in Costa Rica teaching the game of football and educating the community on healthy habits, and traveling to a Nicaraguan Refugee Camp.

He also has participated in hospital visits and other community service events during Alabama's bowl trips.

On the field, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns last season in only nine games. As one of the more experienced tight ends on the roster for the Crimson Tide in 2020, Forristall will likely see his role expand.

A winner will be announced on Dec. 8 at a National Football Foundation press conference in New York City.

Other Alabama players on preseason watch lists:

RB Najee Harris, Doak Walker

QB Mac Jones, Davey O'Brien

LB Dylan Moses, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Chuck Bednarik, Dick Butkus

DB Patrick Surtain II, Chuck Bednarik

LB Shane Lee, Dick Butkus

TE Carl Tucker Jr., John Mackey

WR DeVonta Smith, Fred Biletnikoff

WR Jaylen Waddle Fred Biletnikoff, Paul Hornung Award

TE Miller Forristall, Wuerffel Trophy