Montana Fouts, Kaylee Tow Named Preseason All-SEC Softball

It is officially game week for Alabama softball, and on Monday afternoon, the SEC offices announced the preseason All-SEC Softball Team. Two Crimson Tide players were selected for the honor: senior pitcher Montana Fouts and fifth-year first basemen Kaylee Tow.

Fouts is the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year and a two-time All-SEC first team selection. Last season, she led the conference in strikeouts with 349 and finished the season with a 21-4 record and a 1.61 ERA while splitting duties with Alabama's deep pitching staff. Fouts will once again headline the Crimson Tide's staff in 2022.

Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics University of Alabama

Tow was named to the first team as a freshman in 2018 and was selected to the second team last season. She was in the top 15 in the SEC in batting average at .362 and and the top five of hits and RBIs with 68 and 51 respectively. She was second on the team with eight home runs and brings back a wealth of experience at the plate and in the field for the Crimson Tide as a fifth year.

Alabama Athletics University of Alabama Alabama Athletics

The preseason All-SEC team is voted on by the coaches and comprised of 21 total athletes regardless of position. Florida and Missouri led the way with three representatives each. Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M all had two pre-season selections.

Alabama softball also announced earlier on Monday that the program reached a milestone in season ticket sales. Team 26 has sold 3,200 season tickets for the 2022 season at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama softball has led the country in attendance since 2012.

The Crimson Tide opens the season this Friday at 2 p.m. against Southern Utah.

2022 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Name, School, Class, Height, Hometown

Montana Fouts, Alabama Jr. 6-2 Grayson, Ky.

Kaylee Tow, Alabama Sr. 6-0 Madisonville, Ky.

Danielle Gibson, Arkansas R-Sr. 6-0 Murrieta, Calif.

Mary Haff, Arkansas R-Sr. 5-10 Winter Haven, Fla.

Shelby Lowe, Auburn So. 5-9 Carrollton, Ala.

Hannah Adams, Florida 5th Year 5-8 Hoschton, Ga.

Charla Echols, Florida Sr. 5-4 Newnan, Ga.

Elizabeth Hightower, Florida Sr. 5-8 Monticello, Fla.

Lacey Fincher, Georgia Sr. 5-11 Tanner Williams, Ala.

Erin Coffel, Kentucky So. 5-7 Bremen, Ind.

Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky Sr. 5-8 New Braunfels, Texas

Ali Kilponen, LSU R-Jr. 6-0 Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Taylor Pleasants, LSU R-So. 6-0 Houston, Texas

Mia Davidson, Mississippi State Gr. 5-5 Hillsborough, N.C.

Jenna Laird, Missouri So. 5-7 East Meadow, N.Y.

Hatti Moore, Missouri Gr. 5-9 LaGrange, Texas

Brooke Wilmes, Missouri Gr. 5-5 Johnston, Iowa

Kiki Milloy, Tennessee Jr. 5-11 Woodinville, Wash.

Ashley Rogers, Tennessee Sr. 5-10 Athens, Tenn.

Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M Sr. 5-7 Missouri City, Texas

Haley Lee, Texas A&M Sr. 5-7 Kingwood, Texas