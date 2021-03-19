Four Potential Starters For Alabama Limited or Out of Spring Practice

John Metchie and Malachi Moore headline the number of Crimson Tide players who will be limited during the team's 15 spring practices

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following the first spring practice of the year, University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban announced on Friday evening that defensive back Malachi Moore, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, wide receiver John Metchie II, offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Pierce Quick and running back Trey Sanders would all be limited throughout the spring due to previous injuries.

"We’ve got some guys that are injured that we don’t really need to be asking about every day," Saban told the media via Zoom. "Malachi Moore, Phil Mathis, John Metchie, Pierce Quick and Emil (Ekiyor), they’re not really expected to participate a whole lot in spring practice from previous injuries that they had, things that needed to be fixed probably from the season.

"In some cases, the guys couldn’t finish the season, so we want to focus on getting these guys well. A lot of these guys have played a lot of good football around here, and they really don’t have anything to prove here in the spring, so better for us if we can give more reps to somebody else and let them develop."

Moore missed the Crimson Tide's two College Football Playoff games against Notre Dame and Ohio State with a back injury.

However, Saban did share encouraging news about Sanders, who suffered a hip injury in a car accident back home in Florida back in early November.

"Trey Sanders is actually doing some work," Saban said. "He does some individual work. He’s making really good progress. He can dry-land run now. He’s not 100 percent but he’s getting there, and we’re very happy with the progress. He’s had a tough road to hoe and he’s had a great attitude about it and he’s worked hard. We’re really pleased."

On the flip side, third-year linebacker Shane Lee is back to full health after dealing with a sports-hernia injury that set him back all of 2020. He started in place of Dylan Moses during the entire 2019 season at the Mike linebacker spot.

"Shane Lee played a whole year here of Mike,” Saban said. “He’s healthy now. He was not healthy last year coming off that sports hernia thing. He struggled all year long, so he’s done a lot better.”