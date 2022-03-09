Nate Oats' Keys to Success in Conference Tournaments

"We’re trying to put everything that happened in the regular season past us and focus on SEC tournament, postseason play," Quinerly said. "I feel like guys who haven't been in this situation before, they don’t really know what it feels like to be in this position. So the upperclassmen have to set a good example for the younger guys and just make sure guys are prepared to go for postseason play.”

Quinerly said one of the biggest aspects of last year's championship team that they are trying to improve with this year's team is posie. Even when facing adversity, like trailing Tennessee by 15 points in the second half of the semifinals last year, that team maintained composure. Quinerly said it's important to keep guys level-headed when another team might make a run.

"It's a lot easier to be poised on offense when you can trust your defense like we were able to last year because you don't put nearly as much stress on your offense," Oats said.

This is something he has been preaching all year. If his players do the right things on defense, the offense should come more naturally. And even though Alabama has not always shot it well this season and has been turning the ball over a lot recently, they are still one of the top-rated offenses in the country.

Two of the biggest focuses for Oats heading into the tournament are defense and reducing turnovers on offense.

"I still think if we can be defensive oriented and take care of ball on offense, our offense will take care of itself," Oats said. "I know we haven’t shot it great at times during the year, but we’ve gotten enough quality shots. I think our offense is 12th in the country right now— that’s with all the turnovers we’ve had. If we take care of the ball, we’d probably be top five in the country. So defense, defense, defense, defense, take care of the ball on offense, and I think we’ll be alright.”

For sophomore forward Darius Miles, one of the biggest keys come tournament time is just to go out there and have fun.

"The game is not that difficult," Miles said. "Gotta have pride on defense. Last year I feel like even when we had a bad offensive game, our defense made up for it because we really had a lot of leaders that would push the defensive side. So I mean, just going out there playing hard, doing all the non-negotiables, getting stops really."