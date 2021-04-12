National Championship Team to Be Honored Following A-Day

A-Day to kick off at noon on ESPN; capacity set at 50 percent with tickets on sale for $5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s 2020 College Football Playoff national championship team will be honored at the conclusion of the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game that is scheduled for a noon kick on Saturday, April 17, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

As soon as the game concludes, which is estimated to be around 2 p.m. CT, the 2020 CFP and SEC Champions will be honored at midfield. Head coach Nick Saban and quarterback Mac Jones will address the crowd and the 2020 national championship flag will be raised in the stadium.

During the game, both the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award will recognize their 2020 winner, DeVonta Smith. The Maxwell Award presentation is scheduled for the first quarter break while the University’s copy of the Heisman Trophy will be presented to Smith at halftime.

There will be 10,000 Alabama football posters for the A-Day Game with 5,000 available when the gates open and another 5,000 national championship celebration posters ready for fans as they exit after the conclusion of the celebration.

General admission public tickets are being offered at $5 and can be purchased by calling the Athletic Ticket/TIDE PRIDE office at 205-348-2262 or by visiting RollTide.com.

Stadium capacity has been set at 50 percent for the A-Day Game with gates opening at 10 a.m. CT. Facial coverings are required for entry into the stadium and are to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.

It will be the program's 14th A-Day Game under the direction of seven-time national championship coach Nick Saban, who begins his 15th season at the helm of the Crimson Tide program. ESPN will televise the game with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway providing analysis from the field, Joe Tessitore calling the action in the booth and Lauren Sisler reporting from the sidelines.

One of the great traditions at The University of Alabama, which is always open to the public, is the annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes. At approximately 10:15 a.m. on A-Day, Coach Saban along with 2019 and 2020 captains (Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson) will address the crowd. The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats.

The team will then hold its Walk of Champions, scheduled for 10:50 a.m., when it arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following the A-Day Game and national championship recognition, Coach Saban will present the spring awards to the team at midfield to wrap things up.

The Alabama baseball team takes on Auburn at 4 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to wrap up the three-game series that begins on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. CT. A limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday. The Crimson Tide softball team hosts Florida at Rhoads Stadium beginning Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. CT with a 1 p.m. CT contest on Saturday and the series finale at 1 p.m. CT Sunday.

On campus public parking is free for A-Day with lots opening at 8 a.m. Saturday. There will be no Crimson Ride shuttles running on A-Day. For more parking, traffic and A-Day information go to UAGameday.com. Alabama's clear bag policy (PDF) remains in effect during for 2021 A-Day Game.