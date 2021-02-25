NCAA Announces Contingency Plans for Teams Forced to Withdraw from Tournament Due to COVID-19

Once the bracket is set, it is set per the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committees

The NCAA just announced its plans for tournament teams that are forced to withdraw from next month's Division 1 men's basketball tournament:

"The following tenets are fundamental to the committees’ decision:

Once the bracket is finalized and released, teams will not be reseeded, nor will the bracket change.

Reasonable efforts will be made to ensure a full field is in place before the start of the championship. No replacement teams will be introduced after the championship begins.

Every participating conference should have the opportunity for a minimum of one team in the championship field.

Beyond the goal of having at least one team from every conference, replacement teams must be among the best teams being considered for an at-large bid.

"There are separate policies for when a team is forced to withdraw: one for before the announcement of the championship field and one for after the release of the bracket. Replacement teams will only be introduced into the championship within 48 hours after the announcement of the field, and at no time thereafter."

