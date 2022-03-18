Skip to main content

NCAA Tournament Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Live updates, stats and analysis from Viejas Arena in San Diego where Alabama begins its 2022 NCAA Tournament journey.

SAN DIEGO — Regardless of what's happened in the past, it's a new season in March Madness. Now it's win or go home. 

Alabama's opponent has already won once to advance to San Diego. No. 11 Notre Dame won its play-in game against Rutgers to set up the matchup with the Crimson Tide. 

Notre Dame leads the all-time series with the Crimson Tide 3-2. However, he most recent matchup came in 2015 at the Advocare Invitational in Orlando. Alabama came away victorious that day led by head coach Avery Johnson who is now the color commentator for Friday's game between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish. 

The Crimson Tide is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in March and advance to the Round of 32 for the second year in a row. 

The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:15 p.m. on TNT. 

Pregame

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jahvon Quinerly vs South Carolina

Jahvon Quinerly- G

14.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.3 APG

Jaden Shackelford

Jaden Shackelford- G

16.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 APG

3102022 Keon Ellis shoots free throws_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002441

Keon Ellis- G

12 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.8 APG

3102022 Noah Gurley shoots free throws_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002873

Noah Gurley- F

6.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG

Charles Bediako

Charles Bediako- F

6.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.6 BPG

  • Notre Dame starting lineup
    • Dane Goodwin- G
    • Prentiss Hubb- G
    • Cormac Ryan- G
    • Blake Wesley- G
    • Paul Atkinson Jr.- F
  • No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 14 Montana State are playing the opening game in San Diego before Alabama's game. If the Crimson Tide can advance past Notre Dame, it will play the winner of this game. Which is looking like it will be the Red Raiders with a 52-25 lead over Montana State at halftime. 

How to Watch:

Who: 6-seed Alabama (19-13) vs 11-seed Notre Dame (23-10)

When: 3:15 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif.

TV: TNT - Lisa Byington/Steven Smith (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter).

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play) and Bryan Passink (analyst) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: 21 points from Jaden Shackelford wasn't enough as the Crimson Tide fell in its opening game of the 2022 SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, 82-76. While Alabama out-rebounded Vanderbilt 52-34, the Crimson Tide gave up 18 turnovers, which the Commodores turned into 16 points. 15 made free-throws by Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. were the dagger, ending Alabama's stint in the tournament early.

Late time out, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish battled to a double overtime win against Rutgers at the First Four game in Dayton Wednesday night. Paul Atkinson Jr. made the game-winning layup with two seconds left in double overtime to give Notre Dame the 89-87 victory. Atkinson led the Irish in scoring with 26 points. Three different players in Notre Dame's seven-man rotation played 42 minutes or ore in the win. 

