New Contract Announced for Nick Saban

With big contract extensions and salary increases throughout college football, the Alabama head coach received his new compensation details alongside athletics director Greg Byrne, gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston and Antoine Pettway.

The "rich become richer" is a phrase often used when Alabama football brings in another top recruit or wins another championship, but it would also be an accurate way to describe what happened when the University of Alabama Board of Trustees compensation committee met Tuesday. 

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban's contract was extended one year though 2030 with a base salary of $305,000 a year with a $9,595,000 talent fee in 2022 that will have increased to $12,395,000 in 2030. The committee unanimously approved Saban's contract. 

Along with Saban, the committee approved new contracts for Alabama  athletics director Greg Byrne, new gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston and longtime assistant basketball coach Antoine Pettway.

Saban received a new contract last August that extended him through the 2028 where he would be set to make $11.5 million that season between base salary, talent fee and completion benefits. However, the Alabama head coach has a stipulation in his contract that requires his total compensation to be among the average of the three highest-paid SEC coaches or five highest-paid coaches in college football. 

With Kirby Smart at Georgia and Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M both bringing in massive contracts in the SEC, Ryan Day at Ohio State and Mel Tucker at Michigan State set to make over $9 million annually, plus the big hires of Lincoln Riley at USC and Brian Kelly at LSU, it was once again time to boost Saban's salary. After delivering Georgia to its first national championship in more than four decades, Smart became the highest paid coach in college football this offseason with a 10-year, $112.5 million contract. 

Byrne received a three-year extension through 2029 with a five percent salary adjustment. It was unanimously approved by the committee. Full details will be updated once the contracts are released. 

This story will be updated. 

