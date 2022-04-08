New Contracts, Salaries Announced for Alabama Football Coaches, Support Staff
The Alabama football program added four new assistant coaches in the offseason: Joe Cox (tight ends), Coleman Hutzler (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers), Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Eric Wolford (offensive line.)
On Friday, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees compensation committee presented the contracts for these four coaches, plus new contracts for several returning assistants and supports staff members like special assistant to the head coach Sal Sunseri and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen.
The committee also presented contracts for the new Alabama volleyball staff, head coach Rashinda Reed and assistant Chelsi Carter, soccer coaches Wes Hart and, and assistant basketball coach Bryan Hodgson. All contracts are pending approval of the Board Friday afternoon.
Here are the details from the contracts via open record requests from the University of Alabama including how long the contract runs and the annual salaries. Most coaches also have incentives in their contract to make more based on postseason success like bowl appearances or NCAA tournament appearances, plus academic success like graduation rates on their teams.
Football
Joe Cox- Tight Ends Coach
2022-2024
$325,000 annual base salary
Coleman Hutzler- Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach
2022-23- $495,000 base salary
2023-24- $595,000 base salary
Travaris Robinson- Cornerbacks Coach
2022-2024
$800,000 annual base salary
Eric Wolford- Offensive Line Coach
2022-2024
$900,000 annual base salary
Robert Gillespie- Running Backs Coach
2022-2024
$565,000 annual base salary
Charles Kelly- Associate Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach
2022-2024
$850,000 annual base salary
Freddie Roach- Defensive Line Coach
2022-2024
$750,000 annual base salary
Holmon Wiggins- Wide Receivers Coach
2022-2024
$850,000
Football Support Staff
Jeff Allen- Associate Athletic Director, Sports Medicine
2022-2025
$400,000 annual base salary
David Ballou- Director of Sports Performance, Strength and Conditioning
2022-2024
$700,000 annual base salary
Daniel Bush- Director of Football Recruiting
2022-2023
$165,000 annual base salary
Ellis Ponder- Associate Athletic Director, Football Chief Operating Officer
2022-2023
$240,000 annual base salary
Drew Svoboda- Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach
2022-2023
$450,000 annual base salary
Sal Sunseri- Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach
2022-2023
$695,000 annual base salary
Bob Welton- Director of Player Personnel
2022-2024
$235,000 annual base salary
Men's Basketball
Bryan Hodgson- Assistant Coach
2022-2024
$425,000 annual base salary
Soccer
Wes Hart- Head Coach
2022-2026
$162,000 annual base salary
Mike Piserchio- Assistant Coach
2022-2023
$90,125 annual base salary
Volleyball
Rashinda Reed- Head Coach
2022- $200,000
2023- $205,000
2024- $210,000
2025- $215,000
2026- $215,000
Chelsi Carter- Assistant Coach
2022- $72,000