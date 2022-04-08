Skip to main content
New Contracts, Salaries Announced for Alabama Football Coaches, Support Staff

The UA Board of Trustees compensation committee presented contracts and contract extensions for new and returning members of the Crimson Tide football, basketball, volleyball and soccer staffs.

The Alabama football program added four new assistant coaches in the offseason: Joe Cox (tight ends), Coleman Hutzler (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers), Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Eric Wolford (offensive line.)

On Friday, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees compensation committee presented the contracts for these four coaches, plus new contracts for several returning assistants and supports staff members like special assistant to the head coach Sal Sunseri and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen. 

The committee also presented contracts for the new Alabama volleyball staff, head coach Rashinda Reed and assistant Chelsi Carter, soccer coaches Wes Hart and, and assistant basketball coach Bryan Hodgson. All contracts are pending approval of the Board Friday afternoon.

Here are the details from the contracts via open record requests from the University of Alabama including how long the contract runs and the annual salaries. Most coaches also have incentives in their contract to make more based on postseason success like bowl appearances or NCAA tournament appearances, plus academic success like graduation rates on their teams. 

Football

Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox

Joe Cox- Tight Ends Coach

2022-2024

$325,000 annual base salary

Coleman Hutzler copy

Coleman Hutzler- Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach

2022-23- $495,000 base salary

2023-24- $595,000 base salary

Travaris Robinson is set to be the new cornerbacks coach for Alabama.

Travaris Robinson- Cornerbacks Coach

2022-2024

$800,000 annual base salary

Eric Wolford

Eric Wolford- Offensive Line Coach

2022-2024

$900,000 annual base salary

Robert Gillespie- Running Backs Coach

2022-2024

$565,000 annual base salary

Charles Kelly- Associate Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach

2022-2024

$850,000 annual base salary

Freddie Roach- Defensive Line Coach

2022-2024

$750,000 annual base salary

Holmon Wiggins- Wide Receivers Coach

2022-2024

$850,000

Football Support Staff

Jeff Allen- Associate Athletic Director, Sports Medicine

2022-2025

$400,000 annual base salary

David Ballou- Director of Sports Performance, Strength and Conditioning

2022-2024

$700,000 annual base salary

Daniel Bush- Director of Football Recruiting

2022-2023

$165,000 annual base salary

Ellis Ponder- Associate Athletic Director, Football Chief Operating Officer

2022-2023

$240,000 annual base salary

Drew Svoboda- Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach

2022-2023

$450,000 annual base salary

Sal Sunseri- Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach

2022-2023

$695,000 annual base salary

Bob Welton- Director of Player Personnel

2022-2024

$235,000 annual base salary

Men's Basketball

Bryan Hodgson and Noah Gurley

Bryan Hodgson- Assistant Coach

2022-2024

$425,000 annual base salary

Soccer

Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart vs Kentucky

Wes Hart- Head Coach

2022-2026

$162,000 annual base salary

Mike Piserchio- Assistant Coach

2022-2023

$90,125 annual base salary

Volleyball

Rashinda Reed, Alabama volleyball coach

Rashinda Reed- Head Coach

2022- $200,000

2023- $205,000

2024- $210,000

2025- $215,000

2026- $215,000

Chelsi Carter- Assistant Coach

2022- $72,000

JoJo Earle
