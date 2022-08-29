Nick Saban, Bryce Young Share Thoughts on Brian Robinson Jr.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Both Nick Saban and Bryce Young shared their thoughts on former running back Brian Robinson, who was shot multiple times Sunday night in Washington D.C.

"Obviously our thoughts and prayers are out to B-Rob and his family." Saban said during Monday's press conference. "I did reach out to him. I didn’t get him. So we texted him. B-Rob is doing really, really well. I think he’s doing well relative to the information that we have, even to the point where they think he may be able to come back and play at some point this season.

"We’re hopeful for that. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. We’re just glad that this is not something that is critical to his future or putting his life in jeopardy in the short term."

Robinson shared the field with Young during the 2021 season, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"Obviously that's something that's really sad," Young said about his former teammate. "Individually and as a team, we are just sending our prayers and our love to B-Rob and his family to be around his family in a tough time like this."

Robinson was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Head Coach Ron Rivera said Robinson is in "a really good place," and also said the team will discuss and decide whether to put Robinson on the non-football injury list. That said, it's still expected that Robinson will play at some point this season.

Robinson also said via social media that the surgery went well, and it's a chance he could be discharged as early as Monday afternoon.

