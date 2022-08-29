Skip to main content

Nick Saban, Bryce Young Share Thoughts on Brian Robinson Jr.

The former Crimson Tide running back is currently hospitalized but in stable condition after being the victim of a carjacking on Sunday evening.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Both Nick Saban and Bryce Young shared their thoughts on former running back Brian Robinson, who was shot multiple times Sunday night in Washington D.C.

"Obviously our thoughts and prayers are out to B-Rob and his family." Saban said during Monday's press conference. "I did reach out to him. I didn’t get him. So we texted him. B-Rob is doing really, really well. I think he’s doing well relative to the information that we have, even to the point where they think he may be able to come back and play at some point this season.

 "We’re hopeful for that. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. We’re just glad that this is not something that is critical to his future or putting his life in jeopardy in the short term."

Robinson shared the field with Young during the 2021 season, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Obviously that's something that's really sad," Young said about his former teammate. "Individually and as a team, we are just sending our prayers and our love to B-Rob and his family to be around his family in a tough time like this."

Robinson was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Head Coach Ron Rivera said Robinson is in "a really good place," and also said the team will discuss and decide whether to put Robinson on the non-football injury list. That said, it's still expected that Robinson will play at some point this season.

Robinson also said via social media that the surgery went well, and it's a chance he could be discharged as early as Monday afternoon.

IMG-3276

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conference.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Why Will Anderson Jr. is Smiling Big This Week

By Katie Windham
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Depth Chart: Breaking Down Alabama Football's Wide Receivers

By Joey Blackwell
Utah State Aggies defensive end Byron Vaughns (11) takes a photo with head coach Blake Anderson following the victory against the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park.
All Things Bama

A Recap of Alabama's Season Opponents from Week 0: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
081921_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG4180
The 4-1-1

Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

By Christopher Walsh, Tony Tsoukalas and Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said to Kick Off Utah State Week

By Katie Windham
Alabama basketball signee, Nick Pringle
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Aims to Capitalize on JUCO Talent Again with Nick Pringle

By Blake Byler
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) reacts after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 29, 2022

By Mason Smith
Soccer
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Tops No. 18 Clemson, 3-0

By Mason Smith