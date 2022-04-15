Nick Saban Calls Alabama's Return Game 'Much More Competitive'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Limited contact on special teams during this weekend’s A-Day game will prevent the crowd inside Bryant-Denny Stadium from getting a good look at Alabama’s return game. Although, according to Nick Saban, it’s something to keep an eye on this season.

“I think we're much improved in the kicking game,” Saban said when asked Thursday about Alabama’s potential returners. “I think we're much more competitive. I like the energy and enthusiasm that we've shown in the kicking game. We've really tried to develop a lot of players in the kicking game.”

Alabama hasn’t made any final decisions about who will hold return duties this fall. However, Saban did list a few of the Crimson Tide’s candidates for the open roles.

JoJo Earle returns as a viable option on punt returns after averaging 5.5 yards on 16 attempts last season. Those numbers would have been a bit better had a few costly penalties not wiped out some of the shifty receiver’s better returns.

Saban also mentioned Georgia transfer receiver Jermaine Burton as well as sophomore cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry as possible punt returners. According to sources at last weekend’s scrimmage, Christian Leary also took turns on punt returns.

The first name Saban mentioned on kickoff returns is Georgia Tech transfer, Jahmyr Gibbs. The junior running back starred in the role for the Yellow Jackets last season, averaging 25.61 yards on 23 attempts, including a ​​98-yard return for a touchdown against Boston College. Another option is freshman receiver Aaron Anderson, who tallied more than 20 returns for touchdowns during his high school career.

“We've got a lot of guys that we're working, but [we’re] not really trying to make any final decisions right now as to who we think would be the best,” Saban said. “We're just trying to develop each one of them.”

Last year, Earle and fellow receiver Slade Bolden split time on punt return duties, combining to average a modest 6.03 yards per attempt. Alabama fared better on kickoff returns where speedster Jameson Williams led the way, averaging 35.2 yards on 10 returns while bringing two back for touchdowns.

As for the other part of Alabama's special teams, the Crimson Tide returns sure-footed senior kicker Will Reichard as well as redshirt sophomore punter James Burnip, who joined the team from Australia last summer. In addition, senior walk-on Jack Martin could also help on kickoffs.

After making all 98 of his combined field goals and extra points in 2020, Reichard was 22 of 28 on field goals and 71 of 72 on extra points last season. Earlier this spring, the Hoover, Ala., native said he’s been working on building his strength while fine-tuning a few technique issues heading into what figures to be his final season.

“When I came here there were a lot of different things I wanted to do,” Reichard said when asked about his legacy last week. “Some of the things I haven’t accomplished yet. Hopefully, I’ll be able to accomplish them this year through working hard in the off-season. Hopefully, it pays off. I really want to be known as a guy who came in to work hard every single day and gave it his all and lived with the consequence.”

During his first season of American football, Burnip averaged a pedestrian 39.13 yards on 48 punts but was able to provide an ample enough amount of hang time to eliminate big returns. According to sources, the Australian still hasn’t provided many long punts in scrimmages but has been extremely accurate on his punts this spring.

While it might be hard to gain much perspective, the public will be able to see Alabama’s special teams units in person as the team wraps up spring camp with its annual A-Day game on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. Admission to the scrimmage is free. It will also be streamed on SECN+ and ESPN+.