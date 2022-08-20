Nick Saban Demands More from Second String Following Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following Alabama's first scrimmage of fall camp back on Aug. 13, head coach Nick Saban had a lot to say regarding the team's shortcomings.

Lack of energy, dropped passes by wide receivers and a lackluster performance from the team's second-string offensive line were just the tip of the metaphorical iceberg as Saban broke down the team's shortcomings.

Following Saturday's second scrimmage, however, Saban noted that several of the team's errors had been seemingly corrected. Even still, he isn't completely happy where the team currently stands.

Lack of energy and the ability to sustain through to the end of the scrimmage was Saban's primary gripe following the team's first scrimmage. However, Saban noted that the energy levels and effort displayed by both sides of the football had improved on Saturday.

"I think the big thing that we wanted to see from scrimmage one to scrimmage two was how much progress that we could make as a team, how much improvement we could make," Saban said. "The areas of improvement were discipline to execute. We had too many penalties last week, too many mental errors. So, we made some improvement in that area. Effort to finish plays was much better and ability to sustain, for the most part, was better, even though we got cut short, a little bit, probably by maybe 10 plays, for each team because we got a storm coming so we had to cut it off at the end a little bit.

"All in all I saw a lot of improvement, especially in the first units. The first offense and the first defense was very productive in terms of how they played, how they executed, how they communicated and played together."

The second mistake from Alabama's initial scrimmage that Saban noted improvement on was dropped passes by the wide receiver corps. While Saban's initial complaint was that the receivers had been far too inconsistent, his comments on Saturday noted that the group as a whole had improved.

"We were much better," Saban said. "We didn’t have a lot of drops. I don’t think we really had any with the first group. I think some of the down-the-line guys may had a drop or two but for the most part there was a significant improvement in that area.

"I thought the receivers played well, made plays, Bryce had a really good day, so it was a lot of positives."

While energy and receptions were both improvements, it appears that the second-string offensive line still has work to do. On top of that, Saban said that the entire second-string — on both offense and defense — didn't give the effort that he expects from them on the gridiron.

The offensive line appears to be improved compared to last season. However, depth could be an issue should it continue to give Saban the difficulties that it has been over the course of fall camp.

"First team line did a nice job," Saban said. "Second team, period — not signifying and specifically talking about the line, the receivers — they all struggled. We need to get better. That’s the most important thing we need to do.

The second-string offensive line wasn't the only position group that disappointed Saban, though.

"One of the things that the players need to do is they need to be able to respond after a bad play," Saban said. "We had too many guys — young guys, inexperienced guys, second-team guys — they had a bad play, and it affects the next five plays. Can’t do that. Can’t be a great competitor and not be able to overcome adversity and look forward and play the next play."

Alabama has just five practices of fall camp remaining before the conclusion of fall camp. The team will take both Sunday and Monday off before returning on Tuesday for five days of practices.

With the turn of next weekend officially signaling the first week of game prep for the Crimson Tide, Saban had one final note to convey to his players as the season quickly approaches.

"We just have to get guys to understand that and have the mental toughness, mental discipline – whatever you want to call it – psychological disposition to be able to do that," Saban said. "But that’s the line, that’s the DBs, that’s everybody."