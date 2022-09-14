Nick Saban Offers Injury Update on WR Tyler Harrell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban offered an injury update on wide receiver Tyler Harrell on Wednesday morning, stating that he will not be available in this weekend's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Harrell has been dealing with a foot injury that has kept him sidelined through the first two games of the season.

"He has not been able to practice this week," Saban said of Harrell during his weekly appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. "He will not play in this game. Hopefully he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully he'll be back sometime soon."

Harrell has been suffering from a foot sprain and was seen on the sideline against Utah State wearing a boot. The Louisville transfer did not make the trip to Texas.

Harrell is easily one of the fastest players in college football. He officially registered a 4.24 time in the 40-yard dash at a Louisville pro day last year. According to Louisville Report, he previously clocked a hand-timed 4.19 during his time with the Cardinals.

After a slow start to his career, Harrell’s speed finally began to produce results on the field last year as he led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch, pulling in 18 receptions for 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. Harrell was — and still is — expected to be a large contributor to the Crimson Tide's offense this season, but due to his injury has been unable to participate thus far.

Alabama will play ULM this weekend at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network).