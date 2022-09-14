Skip to main content

Nick Saban Offers Injury Update on WR Tyler Harrell

Harrell has been unable to practice and will not play for the Crimson Tide against the ULM Warhawks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban offered an injury update on wide receiver Tyler Harrell on Wednesday morning, stating that he will not be available in this weekend's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Harrell has been dealing with a foot injury that has kept him sidelined through the first two games of the season. 

"He has not been able to practice this week," Saban said of Harrell during his weekly appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. "He will not play in this game. Hopefully he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully he'll be back sometime soon."

Harrell has been suffering from a foot sprain and was seen on the sideline against Utah State wearing a boot. The Louisville transfer did not make the trip to Texas.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harrell is easily one of the fastest players in college football. He officially registered a 4.24 time in the 40-yard dash at a Louisville pro day last year. According to Louisville Report, he previously clocked a hand-timed 4.19 during his time with the Cardinals.

After a slow start to his career, Harrell’s speed finally began to produce results on the field last year as he led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch, pulling in 18 receptions for 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. Harrell was — and still is — expected to be a large contributor to the Crimson Tide's offense this season, but due to his injury has been unable to participate thus far.

Alabama will play ULM this weekend at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network).

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (10) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
All Things Bama

Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Offense Has Versatile Potential

By Mason Smith
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

2022 ASWA Week 5 State Football Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dee Milliner (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
091322_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_RC3209
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Tuesday Practice

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) after catching a pass during the second half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Cameron Latu Felt 'Great' in First Game Back with Alabama Football

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass before getting hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Dallas Turner Speaks on Quinn Ewers Hit

By Mason Smith
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 1

By Hunter De Siver