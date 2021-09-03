Nick Saban on RB Trey Sanders: "He's Getting Very Close to Being 100 Percent"

The Alabama head coach broke down the crowded Crimson Tide running back stable and praised Sanders for his hard work after two injuries left him sidelined for his first two seasons.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During his weekly appearance on Hey Coach!, Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed who he is most excited to see on the field with his team's offense this season.

When discussing the Crimson Tide's talented running back room and the depth at the position for this year's team, Saban revealed that redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders is the player that he is most anticipating.

"The one guy that I've been really impressed with is Trey Sanders," Saban said. "This guy since he's been here has gone through two seasons — first season he was gonna play. As backup runner, he was gonna play. Had a very bright future. He gets a lisfranc in his foot, which put him out for the year. Then he's playing some last year just coming back and coming along and he gets T-boned in a car accident when his brother's driving when he's home and this guy had a broken hip.

"I mean, he had a lot to overcome."

Saban went on to talk about all of the hard work that Sanders had put in to get back to fully healthy.

"He's really worked his tail off and there would be nobody on our team that I would be more happy to see have success because he's getting very close to being 100 percent," Saban said. "The other guys might be a touch ahead of him right now because he's just getting back to 100 percent but I'm anxious to see him get back in action and see how he does and it'll be great and I hope our fans appreciate because this guy has really had to go through a lot to get back on the field."

Along with Sanders, Saban also discussed the rest of the Crimson Tide's stable. Alongside redshirt senior Brian Robinson Jr., the team has two more talented young running backs in sophomores Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan.

Saban detailed the trio of backs and each of their playing styles.

"I think everybody kinda knows B-Rob's style," Saban said. "B-Rob's a little bigger guy — power — has decent enough speed, can make you miss. Physical kind of power runner, which is good. I think Jase is more of an all-around. He's got speed, he's got some power, he can change direction, he can make you miss — he's a really good receiver. He's a decent enough pass blocker.

"Roydell is a little smaller and probably the fastest and the most elusive of the bunch."

Hey Coach! was the last public appearance in Tuscaloosa for Nick Saban before Alabama's matchup against Miami on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff and will be broadcast on ABC.