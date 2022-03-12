Nick Saban provides injury updates heading into Alabama's spring camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The injury bug bit Alabama hard last season. A few of those setbacks will carry over into the spring as a trio of Crimson Tide players will be on the shelf for spring camp.

Following Alabama’s first spring practice Friday, Nick Saban said that sophomore wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, senior center Darrian Dalcourt and redshirt freshman Keanu Koht will hall be held out of workouts due to undisclosed injuries.

“All those guys are out for the spring, whether they had injuries coming out of the season or whatever,” Saban said. “All the other players are doing some portion of practice and are making some practice toward being able to practice at some point in time in the spring, and those assessments will be made as they make progress throughout the spring.’

Brooks appeared in all 15 games last season and filled in for injured starting receiver John Metchie III during Alabama’s playoff run. The former SI99 member recorded 15 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Brooks' most memorable moment came during the Iron Bowl when he caught the game-tying touchdown from Bryce Young with 24 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Alabama went on to beat Auburn 24-22. Brooks' Iron Bowl heroics sparked a late-season surge as he tallied 13 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown over Alabama's final four games.

Dalcourt started 11 games at center last season but missed the postseason due to a lingering ankle injury he suffered against LSU on Nov. 6. The senior is expected to battle with redshirt sophomore Seth McLaughlin for the starting role at center this season.

"I think the center position is always important," Saban said. "We have two guys that started significant games last year that are both centers. Darrian Dalcourt played really well last year and so did Seth when he got the opportunity to play. Darrian is going to be out this spring but when he comes back, Seth is a good leader, he’s a tough guy. I feel really good about those two guys. It’s trying to get the other guys in the right spot and maybe who do we develop to be a third center, because that’s always an important spot to have somebody to fill if you lose a guy."

Koht did not see action during his first year at Alabama.

While Saban only mentioned three names Friday, the Crimson Tide had several players banged up toward the end of last season. Starting guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. played in the national championship game after separating his shoulder during the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. Meanwhile, running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams both suffered season-ending ACL injuries last year. McClellan sustained his injury on Oct. 2 against Ole Miss while Williams went down during the Nov. 13 game against New Mexico State.