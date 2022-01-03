Nick Saban Quiet Regarding Injuries Ahead of CFP Title Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama faces a few uncertainties regarding injuries heading into next week’s national championship matchup against Georgia. During a Monday news conference, Nick Saban was pretty mum on the status of some of his injured players stating that he didn’t have a lot of updates ahead of his team’s first practice later in the day.

Alabama is currently dealing with injuries to a few starters including offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. (shoulder) and Chris Owens (ankle) as well as cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), who were all banged up during last week’s Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati.

“We’re practicing today for the first time, so we’ll kind of see how these guys progress during the week,” Saban said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll get some guys back.”

Ekiyor left last week’s Cotton Bowl late in the first quarter. According to a source, the redshirt junior dislocated his shoulder and had it popped back into place. The source also indicated that an X-ray of the injury came back clear of structural damage.

Ekiyor has started all of Alabama’s 14 games at right guard this season. The 6-foot-3, 324-pounder has not allowed a sack in 557 pass-blocking snaps and has a 71.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He’s also been solid in the running game, earning a 66.8 run-blocking grade from the service.

If Ekiyor is unable to play next week, he will likely be replaced by freshman J.C. Latham, who filled in for him at right guard during the Cotton Bowl. Latham came to Alabama as the top offensive tackle and No. 3 overall player in last year’s 247 composite rankings. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman has appeared 13 games this season, spending time at right guard as well as on the field goal/extra point units.

Owens exited last week’s game late in the fourth quarter. The sixth-year senior has played in all of Alabama’s 14 games, making 10 starts at right tackles and two starts at center. Owens, 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, has struggled in pass protection this season, leading the team with 36 allowed quarterback hurries and over 522 pass-blocking snaps. He’s also the lowest-graded run-blocker of Alabama’s starting offensive line, earning a 57.0 mark from PFF.

After leaving the game, Owens was replaced by redshirt Amari Kight. Alabama has also used Damieon George Jr. at right tackle this season, giving the sophomore three starts at the position in November.

Alabama’s offensive line shined during last month’s 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, clearing the way for 536 yards while not allowing a sack to quarterback Bryce Young. Monday, Saban said his team will need a similar performance from the unit to have success in next week’s national championship game.

“If you’re going to have success against any team, especially against a team that has the No. 1 defense in the country, it probably starts up front,” Saban said. “For our offensive line to play well and be effective, whether it’s a run or it’s a pass, regardless of what the circumstance is, I think most plays are going to start with how well we can do up front against an outstanding front seven unit who's proven that all year long.”

No. 1 Alabama (13-1) will face No. 3 Georgia (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

This story will be updated with video from Saban's Monday press conference.