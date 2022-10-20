Nick Saban Talks Jermaine Burton, Sends Condolences to Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday, the storylines heading into the Mississippi State at Alabama game were not about the X's and O's, but with what is going on within each program before Saturday's contest.

On the Crimson tide side, Nick Saban released a statement late Wednesday morning regarding a video that surfaced showing wide receiver Jermaine Burton shoving a woman after the Tennessee game:

“We are aware of the situation with Jermiane Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information.”

Saban also addressed the situation when asked about it during Wednesday's press conference, saying that the plan is to handle it in-house and to also inquire about protocol for fans storming the field.

"We handle discipline issues internally, and that's the way we'll handle this.," Saban said. "But as I said today when I was asked about the whole [how] the league is trying to control people rushing the field. It's a difficult circumstance for the league. It's a difficult circumstance for the people who are on the field. But we got to go through those difficult circumstances and still respect other people. And I think that's on us to do that, and that's certainly a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this."

On the Mississippi State side, the Bulldogs announced the passing of freshman Sam Westmoreland.

Saban, also gave his condolences to the family and the program, saying: ""We're really saddened to hear the passing of one of Mississippi State's players, Sam Westmoreland. Our thoughts and prayers go out to he, his family, his friends, the Mississippi State football team. This is terrible that a young person is not going to be able to enjoy a successful life. But with that, we're trying to get ready to play a game."

Looking ahead to the game, the Crimson Tide will face against Will Rogers, the passing yard leader in the SEC; Saban did say the junior quarterback has judgement and decision-making skills.

He also called cornerback Emmauel Forbes, who leads the SEC in interceptions, a "game-changer," and said that the Bulldog defense is solid in pass-rush.

The homecoming game for Alabama is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.