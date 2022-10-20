Skip to main content

Nick Saban Talks Jermaine Burton, Sends Condolences to Mississippi State

Alabama coach shared his condolences for the Mississippi State program during his Wednesday press confernce, along with plans on handling the Jermaine Burton situation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday, the storylines heading into the Mississippi State at Alabama game were not about the X's and O's, but with what is going on within each program before Saturday's contest.

On the Crimson tide side, Nick Saban released a statement late Wednesday morning regarding a video that surfaced showing wide receiver Jermaine Burton shoving a woman after the Tennessee game:

“We are aware of the situation with Jermiane Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information.”

Saban also addressed the situation when asked about it during Wednesday's press conference, saying that the plan is to handle it in-house and to also inquire about protocol for fans storming the field.

"We handle discipline issues internally, and that's the way we'll handle this.," Saban said. "But as I said today when I was asked about the whole [how] the league is trying to control people rushing the field. It's a difficult circumstance for the league. It's a difficult circumstance for the people who are on the field. But we got to go through those difficult circumstances and still respect other people. And I think that's on us to do that, and that's certainly a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the Mississippi State side, the Bulldogs announced the passing of freshman Sam Westmoreland. 

Saban, also gave his condolences to the family and the program, saying: ""We're really saddened to hear the passing of one of Mississippi State's players, Sam Westmoreland. Our thoughts and prayers go out to he, his family, his friends, the Mississippi State football team. This is terrible that a young person is not going to be able to enjoy a successful life. But with that, we're trying to get ready to play a game."

Looking ahead to the game, the Crimson Tide will face against Will Rogers, the passing yard leader in the SEC; Saban did say the junior quarterback has judgement and decision-making skills. 

He also called cornerback Emmauel Forbes, who leads the SEC in interceptions, a "game-changer," and said that the Bulldog defense is solid in pass-rush. 

The homecoming game for Alabama is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nate Oats at 2022-23 SEC Media Day
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: Recapping Alabama Men's Basketball at SEC Media Day

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban brings his team onto the field for warm ups prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Mississippi State

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders (6) is tackled by UL Monroe Warhawks defensive back Simion Hines (15) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Sanders was called for an offensive face mask penalty.
All Things Bama

Are Penalties the First Real Crack in the Alabama Dynasty? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones under pressure quarter scrambled to a touchdown for the New England Patriots.
Bama/NFL

Are Things Souring Between Mac Jones and the Patriots? Bama in the NFL Week 7

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: Players are Responding Well After Tennessee Loss

By Joey Blackwell
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Thoughts on Alabama Basketball being Predicted to Finish Fifth in the SEC: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
3102022 Jahvon Quinerly drives the ball down court_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002476
All Things Bama

Brandon Miller, Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC; Alabama Predicted Fifth in Conference

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball after catching a pass against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0.
All Things Bama

Video Appears to Show Alabama Receiver Jermaine Burton Striking UT Fan

By Christopher Walsh