Nick Saban: Using NIL for Recruiting is Where He 'Draws the Line'

Saban spoke alongside Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit at the Senior Bowl Summit on Tuesday night.

MOBILE, Ala. — A fired-up Nick Saban spoke at-length regarding Name, Image and Likeness as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday night at the Senior Bowl Summit.

Speaking alongside ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, Saban first discussed NIL and how he 'draws the line' at using the new legislation to lure recruits into signing.

"I think name, image and likeness is an opportunity for players to work and make money, which they have always been able to do," Saban said. "So it's not a bad thing that they can use their name, image and likeness to do that. I think when we start using name, image and likeness to get a player to come to our school, then that's where I kind of draw the line. Because that's not why we did this."

Nick Saban

Saban then stated that he believes that recruits should choose a school because it is the right fit rather than because of what potential NIL deals the institution can assist them in attaining. He added that recruits should also choose a school based on what offers them the best chance to develop both on and off the field.

Saban then lashed out at those that believe he and his program have paid players in the past in order to coerce them in signing with the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban, Alabama Cotton Bowl Practice, Dec. 28, 2021

"I hear these crazy people on TV who say now you're doing it above board," Saban said. "We never did it. We never did it. We never cheated to get a player. We never paid players to come to our school.

"And now that's actually happening. People are making deals with high school players to go to their school."

Along with speaking about NIL and the issues that it creates for both athletes as well as coaching staffs, Saban briefly touched on how the transfer portal has impacted the college game. His main point was that, while the portal can be beneficial to some athletes, it opens the door for players to simply leave rather than face adversity.

"It's great that players have the freedom to do what they can do," Saban said. "But I also don't think we should create circumstances where they don't have the make the commitment and see things through."

Nick Saban vs Cincinnati, Cotton Bowl

