Nick Saban: Using NIL for Recruiting is Where He 'Draws the Line'

MOBILE, Ala. — A fired-up Nick Saban spoke at-length regarding Name, Image and Likeness as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday night at the Senior Bowl Summit.

Speaking alongside ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, Saban first discussed NIL and how he 'draws the line' at using the new legislation to lure recruits into signing.

"I think name, image and likeness is an opportunity for players to work and make money, which they have always been able to do," Saban said. "So it's not a bad thing that they can use their name, image and likeness to do that. I think when we start using name, image and likeness to get a player to come to our school, then that's where I kind of draw the line. Because that's not why we did this."