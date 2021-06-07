Nick Saban's Contract with Alabama Football Extended Through 2028 Season

Entering his 15th season with the Crimson Tide, Saban will not be going anywhere in the near future

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced on Monday that head football coach Nick Saban has received a contract extension through the 2028 season.

The extension will add three addition years to his contract, which will now expire on Feb. 28, 2029. Saban's base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. He will also receive a contract completion bonus of $800,000 at the end of the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Saban will be 77 years of age when the new extension expires.

“Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career,” Saban said in a statement released by Alabama athletics. “Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama.

"We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support.”

Saban is now entering his 15th season as head coach of the Crimson Tide and has led the team to six national championships dating back to the 2009 season. In addition to seven Southeastern Conference titles, Saban's overall record with the program is 170-23. During his tenure, Alabama has gone 21-2 against opponents ranked within the top 10 of college football.

The Crimson Tide has also been ranked No. 1 in the country at least one week for 13-consecutive seasons, smashing the seven-year record previously held by Miami (1986-1992).

“Coach Saban is the best college football coach in the nation, and one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport, and we are extremely fortunate that he has agreed to another contract extension at Alabama,” Byrne said in a statement. “From the success of his teams on the field, to the accolades off the field and the accomplishments in the classroom, we could not be prouder of this program and what Coach Saban has done to create a championship culture in all aspects.

"Not only has the impact been felt here at The University, but throughout the community and the state thanks to all he and Ms. Terry have done through the Nick’s Kids Foundation and beyond. They are incredible people, and we are very thankful to have them around for many years to come.”

Along with his efforts on the gridiron, Saban has also had a hand in helping the Tuscaloosa and Alabama community. Through he and his wife, Terry, the couple have raised over $10 million for charitable causes through their Nick's Kids Foundation.

Following the 2011 tornado that devastated Tuscaloosa, the Sabans partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build 13 homes for displaced residents — one for every national title.

Since that time, four houses have been added to represent each consecutive title and a fifth house is currently under construction.

“Coach Saban’s impact on The University of Alabama is immeasurable,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said in a statement. “What his teams have accomplished on the field is extraordinary. Moreover, he is dedicated to ensuring his student-athletes are successful beyond their sport with a stringent focus on their academics and personal development.

"We’re thrilled to have Nick and Terry Saban, who are among UA’s most distinguished ambassadors, leading by example and serving others in our community for many years to come.”