No. 23 Alabama Baseball Obliterates College of Charleston, 21-3

The Crimson Tide improved to 10-2 on the season and bested the Cougars two games to one

No. 23 Alabama Baseball finished its weekend series at College of Charleston on Sunday, demolishing the Cougars 21-3.

The Crimson Tide improved to 10-2 on the season while the Cougars drop to 3-7.

Alabama jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second thanks to a single by Jim Jarvis that allowed Owen Diodati to run across the plate for the first run of the game. However, a 10-run third inning for Alabama highlighted by a grand slam by Diodati — his second of the season — pushed the Crimson Tide out to an 11-0 lead in just the first three innings.

One run in the fourth, five additional runs in the fifth, a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth helped propel Alabama to the win.

Charleston was able to scrape up three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it simply wasn't enough.

In total, the Alabama offense tallied 21 hits with four of those being for extra bases. Diodati's grand slam was the only home run of the game, and the Crimson Tide also left 13 runners stranded on base.

Alabama starting pitcher Antoine Jean (1-0) threw five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and striking out four batters. Jean was credited with the win — his first of the season.

Caswell Smith (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Charleston. Caswell finished the game with three hits, six runs and four walks with no strikeouts.

Up next, Alabama will host South Alabama on Tuesday and Jacksonville State on Wednesday before its final non-conference weekend series of the regular season against Stetson Friday-Sunday.