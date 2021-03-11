No. 24 Alabama Baseball Completes Season Sweep of Jacksonville State, 7-2

A four-run fourth inning put the Crimson Tide up by a margin that the Gamecocks simply could not overcome

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A four-run fourth inning and a solid six innings from starting pitcher Connor Shamblin resulted in No. 24 Alabama baseball completing the season sweep against Jacksonville State on Wednesday night, 7-2.

Shamblin threw a total of six innings, allowing only one run off of three hits, walking none and striking out six in 97 pitches.

"We’re 12-2 — really glad to get a win tonight," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said after the game. "Connor Shamblin was just awesome. We needed it. This was our fifth game in six days and Shambo gave us a great start. He pounded the strike zone, really attacked their hitters with multiple pitches and it was good to see Jake Eddington and Hunter Ruth get some work in there the last three innings and did enough offensively."

The bats remained quiet for both teams until the bottom of the second, when catcher's interference with the bases loaded added a run, then a walk of sophomore second baseman Peyton Wilson — once again with the bases loaded — gave the Crimson Tide its second run.

In the fourth inning Alabama added four additional runs, including two off of a single from sophomore third baseman Zane Denton.

The Gamecocks responded with a run in the fifth and one in the eighth, but the damage had been done by the Crimson Tide. Redshirt-junior closer Hunter Ruth entered the game in the top of the ninth, and the final three Jacksonville State outs were over in quick succession.

"I wish we were a little more efficient," Bohannon said of his team's offense. "They helped us a little bit, we took advantage of it enough and just really glad to be 12-2 and to catch our breath tomorrow and get ready for a really good Stetson team this weekend.”

Leading the Alabama batters was sophomore left fielder Will Hamiter, who batted 3-for-5 on the night with one run and two RBIs. One of his three hits was a double, and Hamiter struck out on one of his trips to the plate.

Denton also saw two hits in his five plate appearances and accounted for one run and two RBIs.

Shamblin (2-0) was credited with the win for the Crimson Tide. Isaiah Magwood (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the Gamecocks.

Alabama rises to 12-2 on the season with the win over Jacksonville State, while the Gamecocks drop to 5-7 on the season with the loss. The Crimson Tide will now have Thursday off before returning to Sewell-Thomas Stadium for a three-game weekend series against Stetson.