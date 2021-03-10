A Walk-Off Grand Slam by Owen Diodati Blasts Alabama Baseball Past South Alabama, 11-8

Down 8-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Diodati blasted a home run into the Right Field Ragers for a walk-off finish

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A walk-off grand slam by sophomore right fielder Owen Diodati propelled No. 24 Alabama baseball past South Alabama, 11-8.

The Crimson Tide trailed 8-6 heading into the ninth, but Diodati's third grand slam along with a five-run seventh inning blasted the team to the victory.

"Just like we drew it up; just like we talked in pregame," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon joked after the game. "'Hey, we're gonna get down a couple times, get down big and win it late just so we can get really good at that.' A pretty wild game in that we made a lot of mistakes tonight.

"I could talk for several minutes about all kinds of things that we didn't do well but that being said we found a way to win."

An RBI-double by South Alabama right fielder Caleb Balgaard in the third and a solo home run in the fifth by first baseman Kaleb DeLaTorre put the Jaguars up 2-0 early. A double down the right-field line by Crimson Tide center fielder Andrew Pinckney in the fifth narrowed the lead, but it was the sixth where South Alabama built up its lead.

In the top of the sixth, DeLaTorre crushed a home run over the left-field wall with two runners on base, scoring three runs. With the Jaguars now out in front by four runs, spirits were low in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

In the bottom of the seventh, a wild pitch with the bases loaded scored Alabama third baseman Zane Denton. Pinckney then singled up the middle, advancing the runners from second and third home for two RBIs. A double by right fielder Will Hamiter added two more runs for Alabama, putting the Crimson Tide on top 6-5 heading into the eighth inning.

South Alabama responded in kind, with shortstop Santi Montiel driving in a run with an RBI double down the left-field line to tie the game at six runs apiece. A two-run double to right field by left fielder Ethan Wilson put the Jaguars up by two with the Crimson Tide only having six more outs in the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Denton reached first on an error with the bases loaded, scoring sophomore second baseman Peyton Wilson. With one out on the board and the bases loaded, Diodati stepped up to the plate and blasted the second pitch he saw deep over the right-field fence for the walk-off grand slam to end the game.

"I really wasn't sure in the on-deck circle what was gonna happen," Diodati said after the game. "I saw they had a left-handed pitcher warming up in the bullpen and I was pretty convinced if Zane got on or it got to me they were gonna go to the left-hander.

"Last second in the on-deck circle it kinda crossed my mind 'I'd better ask coach Zulli for the scouting report on this guy just in case they do end up keeping him in,' and he kinda said to me that he'd been mostly fastballs all night. Of course, I go up there and they keep him in and I was really looking to get a good fastball."

Diodati finished the game hitting 2-of-5 with a double and the walk-off home run, accounting for four RBIs. This season, Diodati is 3-for-3 with the bases loaded — all three hits are grand slams.

"I was lucky enough to get one in the right spot and obviously had a good result," Diodati chuckled.

Alabama closer Chase Lee (3-0) was credited with the win, while Jase Dalton (2-1) was saddled with the loss for South Alabama.

Alabama rises to 11-2 with the win while South Alabama drops to 6-6 with the loss. The Crimson Tide will take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

"I think this really speaks a lot to the competitive spirit of this group, the chemistry of our team," Bohannon said. "That's really, really going to be valuable throughout the rest of the year because we're going to have to play from behind and we're going to have to win some games late."

