No. 9 Florida Cranks Five Home Runs in 13-6 Victory Over Alabama

Crimson Tide has yet to lead in weekend series, while the Gators won their 12th straight against Alabama baseball.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was like watching a cycling race, or any kind of competition involving horsepower and one's never quite sure what the opponent has under the hood.

Alabama scraped and scrapped to find a way to tie Florida after four innings at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, only to see the Gators kick in another gear and pull away from the home team, this time for good.

No. 9 Florida took the second game of the SEC-opening weekend series, 13-6, and won its 12th straight overall against Alabama.

It'll go for the sweep and No. 13 Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.).

"Just give credit to Florida, they're really good offensive club," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. "I think their top five hitters are as good as any top five in the country.

"We didn't execute enough pitches tonight. Gave up seven two-out RBIs."

How the teams scored were about as different as could be, with the Gators (15-4, 2-0 SEC) pounding five home runs, and the Crimson Tide manufacturing most of its runs.

Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run to left by sophomore left fielder Wyatt Langford, followed by a solo shot to right by junior catcher BT Riopelle. The 4-5 batters in the line up combined for five hits, three home runs (two by Langford) and six RBI.

Alabama (12-8, 0-2) started chipping away at the deficit and finally caught the Gators in the fourth after designated hitter Eric Foggo led off with a single to chase starter Brandon Sproat, who threw 77 pitches.

Sophomore second baseman Bryce Eblin hit a bloop single to left off freshman reliever Ryan Slater (2-0), junior shortstop Jim Jarvis caught Florida by surprise with a bunt-single to load the bags.

Junior catcher Dominic Tamez grounded into a fielder's choice to score one run, and a towering fly ball to left by third baseman Zane Denton brought in another for a 5-5 score.

But in the fifth, Langford set the tone for the rest of the night by crushing the first pitch thrown and put it over the Crimson Tide bullpen.

Florida then put the game out of reach a four-run sixth inning. With one out, Langford singled, stole second and scored on a Riopelle hit. Junior first baseman Kendrick Calilao subsequently delivered a two-run home run to left, followed by a solo shot by designated hitter Kris Armstrong.

Alabama's only answer was brief, a two-out solo home run to right by junior left fielder Owen Diodati in the seventh. It was his fourth home run of the season.

Tamez went 3-for-5 before leaving the game early after appearing to be briefly shook up during his final at-bat.

"I think he's ok," Bohannon said. "Third game in three days. I just thought get him out [of there.]."

Sophomore left-handed reliever Hunter Furtado (2-2) took the loss.

Game 2: Florida at Alabama

This story will be updated with video and quotes.