Notebook: With Loss to Texas A&M, Nick Saban is No Longer Undefeated Against Former Assistants

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Alabama football coach Nick Saban was finally toppled by a former assistant on Saturday night, falling 41-38 at the hands of Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M.

Fisher served as Saban's offensive coordinator while at LSU from 2000-2004 before Saban departed to the NFL and the Miami Dolphins.

"I have great respect for him. I always say that. He is one of the best who ever did it," Saban said of Fisher on the CBS broadcast after the loss to Texas A&M. "I learned a lot when I coached from him, and we had a lot of good times."

With the loss, Saban's streak of wins against former assistants is now 24-1. Barring an appearance against a former assistant in the SEC Championship Game or in the postseason, Saban has no more assistants currently scheduled for this season.

Streaks Over

Alabama had not trailed since last year’s Georgia game. That’s 57 quarters. The last time the Crimson Tide trailed was in the third quarter, 24-20, on Oct. 17, 2020 against the Bulldogs.

Coming into the game against Texas A&M, Alabama had a 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents. That streak is now reset to zero.

Offensive Success

Despite the loss, quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama offense had a relatively successful night against Texas A&M. In total, the Crimson Tide registered 522 total yards on offense.

In the air, Young completed 28-of-48 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed the ball seven times a net gain of -1 yard(s), as he was sacked on four occasions.

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. carried the ball 24 times for 147 yards — his second-straight game of over 100 yards. However, no Crimson Tide running backs registered a rushing touchdown on the night.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams was the primary target of Young, catching 10 receptions on 13 targets. Two of his receptions were for touchdowns, and his longest reception of the night was 32 yards. He also averaged 14.6 yards per reception.

Mad Mom

Penny Moore, mother of Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore, is somewhat of a Twitter star among Crimson Tide fans. She wasn’t too happy when Malachi was ejected following a targeting penalty on the game’s fifth play.

One fan tweeted, “Oh, his mom is gonna be mad at him.” She responded, “You MEAN the REF!”

Tide-Bits

Alabama has scored 30-or-more points in 32-straight games.

The Tide now holds the record for the longest streak in major college football history of scoring 30-or-more points in a game, after breaking its tie with UCF, which scored 30-or-more points in 31 straight games from 2017-19.

Alabama recorded its 84th non-offensive touchdown in the Nick Saban era Saturday, when King Mwikuta recovered a blocked punt in the Texas A&M end zone, thanks to Ja’Corey Brooks. It marked Mwikuta’s first career touchdown.

It marked the Crimson Tide’s fourth non-offensive touchdown of the season and its second blocked punt return for a touchdown behind Jase McClellan’s scoop and score against Mercer on Sept. 11.

Player Highlights:

Dallas Turner made his first career start in the evening game at Texas A&M.



Roydell Williams recorded his first career receiving touchdown, catching a 20-yard pass from Bryce Young on Alabama’s opening drive.

Alabama's captains against Texas A&M were linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver John Metchie III.

