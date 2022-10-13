The Numbers Say Alabama's Offense Better Than Most Realize: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

There's an angst among fans about the Alabama Crimson Tide offense and coordinator Bill O'Brien this season, even though the numbers tell a very different story.

Alabama is averaging more than 500 yards of offense per game. At 503.7, it ranks seventh in the nation.

The 7.46 yards per play is third, trailing just TCU (8.08) and Ohio State (8.07).

The Crimson Tide is fifth in scoring offense. Only two programs have notched more offensive touchdowns than Alabama's 32: The Buckeyes (41) and North Carolina (33).

Alabama is also third in rushing offense at 257.2 yards per game, and is first in rushing yards per carry (6.95).

Where this team hasn't clicked yet may be where it could eventually be the most dangerous, the passing game. It makes sense, though, and not just because quarterback Bryce Young got hurt.

Remember, this is an offense that had just one of its top six receivers from last season return. Two of the expected starters have barely played, and both of the starting tackles are new. It wasn't going to come out of the gate flying.

But the line has been more than solid, running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been outstanding, and the receiving corps has shown flashes of its potential.

If anything, Alabama's offense has shown amazing flexibility and ability to adapt while still coming together. Moreover, Young is also two weeks away from the bye and having a chance to rest his sprained shoulder.

Meanwhile, as noted here recently, O'Brien's name is spinning in the coaching carrousel and Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday that he's still in the mix at Nebraska. Sources indicate that Matt Campbell could be tough to pry away from Iowa State, and that O'Brien has a previous relationship with athletic director Trev Alberts.

If so, he might be the top candidate. Stay tuned ...

