OL Evan Neal, LB Will Anderson Jr. Named Sporting News Preseason First-Team All-Americans

It's that time of year for college-football preseason honors.

On Tuesday morning, Sporting News, one of the five outlets used to determine consensus All-American status, released its preseason All-American teams and Alabama had four selections, which tied for the most with Ohio State.

Junior offensive tackle Evan Neal and sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were named to the first team, while senior cornerback Josh Jobe and junior placekicker Will Reichard were named to the second team.

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with 14 players across both teams.

2021 Sporting News All-American Preseason Teams

First-team offense

QB: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State

WR: Jahan Dotson, Penn State

TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

T: Evan Neal, Alabama

G: Cain Madden, Notre Dame

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

G: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

T: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

APB: Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

First-team defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

DL: Bryan Breese, Clemson

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB: Will Anderson, Alabama

LB: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

CB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

S: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

First-team special teams

K: Cade York, LSU

P: Lou Hedley, Miami

RET: Trestan Ebner, Baylor

Second-team offense

QB: Sam Howell, North Carolina

RB: Sincere McCormick, UTSA

RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina

WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

WR: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

TE: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

T: Jordan McFadden, Clemson

G: O’Cyruse Torrence, Louisiana

C: Grant Gibson, N.C. State

G: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

T: Thayer Munford, Ohio State

APB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Second-team defense

DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson

DL: Dante Stills, West Virginia

DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB: Mike Rose, Iowa State

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

L:B Mike Jones, LSU

CB: Josh Jobe, Alabama

CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

S: Tykee Smith, Georgia

S: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Second-team special teams

K: Will Reichard, Alabama

P: Lucas Dean, UTSA

RET: Phillip Brooks, Kansas State