OL Evan Neal, LB Will Anderson Jr. Named Sporting News Preseason First-Team All-Americans
It's that time of year for college-football preseason honors.
On Tuesday morning, Sporting News, one of the five outlets used to determine consensus All-American status, released its preseason All-American teams and Alabama had four selections, which tied for the most with Ohio State.
Junior offensive tackle Evan Neal and sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were named to the first team, while senior cornerback Josh Jobe and junior placekicker Will Reichard were named to the second team.
The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with 14 players across both teams.
2021 Sporting News All-American Preseason Teams
First-team offense
QB: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas
WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State
WR: Jahan Dotson, Penn State
TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
T: Evan Neal, Alabama
G: Cain Madden, Notre Dame
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
G: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
T: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
APB: Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
First-team defense
DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DL: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
DL: Bryan Breese, Clemson
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB: Will Anderson, Alabama
LB: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
CB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
S: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
First-team special teams
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Lou Hedley, Miami
RET: Trestan Ebner, Baylor
Second-team offense
QB: Sam Howell, North Carolina
RB: Sincere McCormick, UTSA
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
WR: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
TE: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
T: Jordan McFadden, Clemson
G: O’Cyruse Torrence, Louisiana
C: Grant Gibson, N.C. State
G: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
T: Thayer Munford, Ohio State
APB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
Second-team defense
DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson
DL: Dante Stills, West Virginia
DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB: Mike Rose, Iowa State
LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
L:B Mike Jones, LSU
CB: Josh Jobe, Alabama
CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana
S: Tykee Smith, Georgia
S: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Second-team special teams
K: Will Reichard, Alabama
P: Lucas Dean, UTSA
RET: Phillip Brooks, Kansas State