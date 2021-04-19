Owen Diodati is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama baseball sophomore outfielder Owen Diodati is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of April 12-18, 2021.
Diodati was responsible for the Crimson Tide's walk-off win on Thursday against Auburn thanks to a game-winning single in the 10th inning. In total, he batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the 8-7 win.
On Saturday inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Diodati once again batted 2-for-5 from the plate, but registered one run and four RBIs in the contest to keep the Crimson Tide close and set up the walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth. Two of his four home runs came off of a game-tying home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Also considered:
1. Lexi Graber (senior all-around, gymnastics); Luisa Blanco (sophomore all-around, gymnastics)
- Graber earned herself the individual floor exercise NCAA Championships title due to her stellar performances on the floor all season
- Blanco was named the balance beam individual NCAA Champion
2. K.B. Sides (senior outfielder, softball)
- Batted 1-for-3 with two runs against Florida on Sunday, helping Alabama avoid a three-game sweep in the 4-2 Crimson Tide victory
- Sides' hit in the game extended her hitting streak to nine-consecutive games
3. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)
- Completed 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown in the annual A-Day Game
- The touchdown by Young was the only one of the game for the White Team, a 59-yard connection with redshirt-junior tight end Cameron Latu
Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:
Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.
Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones
Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith
Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo
Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker
Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati
Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl
March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly
March 8-14: Herb Jones
March 15-21: Luisa Blanco
March 22-28: John Petty Jr.
March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette
April 5-11: Zane Denton
April 12-18: Owen Diodati
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris
Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford