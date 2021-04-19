All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Owen Diodati is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Diodati totaled one run and six RBIs off of four hits against Auburn, including a walk-off single on Thursday
Alabama baseball sophomore outfielder Owen Diodati is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of April 12-18, 2021.

Diodati was responsible for the Crimson Tide's walk-off win on Thursday against Auburn thanks to a game-winning single in the 10th inning. In total, he batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the 8-7 win.

On Saturday inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Diodati once again batted 2-for-5 from the plate, but registered one run and four RBIs in the contest to keep the Crimson Tide close and set up the walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth. Two of his four home runs came off of a game-tying home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Also considered:

1. Lexi Graber (senior all-around, gymnastics); Luisa Blanco (sophomore all-around, gymnastics)

  • Graber earned herself the individual floor exercise NCAA Championships title due to her stellar performances on the floor all season
  • Blanco was named the balance beam individual NCAA Champion

2. K.B. Sides (senior outfielder, softball)

  • Batted 1-for-3 with two runs against Florida on Sunday, helping Alabama avoid a three-game sweep in the 4-2 Crimson Tide victory
  • Sides' hit in the game extended her hitting streak to nine-consecutive games

3. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

  • Completed 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown in the annual A-Day Game
  • The touchdown by Young was the only one of the game for the White Team, a 59-yard connection with redshirt-junior tight end Cameron Latu

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl

March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly

March 8-14: Herb Jones

March 15-21: Luisa Blanco

March 22-28: John Petty Jr.

March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette

April 5-11: Zane Denton

April 12-18: Owen Diodati

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford

