Diodati totaled one run and six RBIs off of four hits against Auburn, including a walk-off single on Thursday

Alabama baseball sophomore outfielder Owen Diodati is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of April 12-18, 2021.

Diodati was responsible for the Crimson Tide's walk-off win on Thursday against Auburn thanks to a game-winning single in the 10th inning. In total, he batted 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the 8-7 win.

On Saturday inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Diodati once again batted 2-for-5 from the plate, but registered one run and four RBIs in the contest to keep the Crimson Tide close and set up the walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth. Two of his four home runs came off of a game-tying home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Also considered:

1. Lexi Graber (senior all-around, gymnastics); Luisa Blanco (sophomore all-around, gymnastics)

Graber earned herself the individual floor exercise NCAA Championships title due to her stellar performances on the floor all season

Blanco was named the balance beam individual NCAA Champion

2. K.B. Sides (senior outfielder, softball)

Batted 1-for-3 with two runs against Florida on Sunday, helping Alabama avoid a three-game sweep in the 4-2 Crimson Tide victory

Sides' hit in the game extended her hitting streak to nine-consecutive games

3. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

Completed 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown in the annual A-Day Game

The touchdown by Young was the only one of the game for the White Team, a 59-yard connection with redshirt-junior tight end Cameron Latu

