Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Miami Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With showers from Hurricane Ida still raining down upon the University of Alabama campus, Alabama football moved indoors and hosted its second practice of Miami week inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Temperatures hovered in the high 80s despite the consistent cloudy skies and rain throughout the day. Inside the indoor practice facility, the dry players held practice and conducted drills while wearing full pads and helmets.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Alabama players expressed their excitement to play in front of a full stadium once again. The Crimson Tide is slated to open its season inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Miami. The game will be the first game at full capacity since Alabama's appearance in the Citrus Bowl in January of 2020.

"I’m pretty sure it’s going to be electrifying," offensive lineman Evan Neal said. "But like said, we’re out there to play football. I love the fans. I love the crowd. But I’m focused on Miami."

Sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. also chimed in, stating that he is excited for a full stadium but is also keeping his focus on the Hurricanes.

“I mean, of course, but to me I just try to focus on my job and do my job and just worry about what's going on the field and not really the outside things just what's going on at the play at the moment the time," Anderson said.

Regardless of the focus, it will be exciting to see a fully-packed stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.

