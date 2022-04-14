Photos and Video from Alabama's Final Spring Practice Before A-Day

Alabama football hit the practice fields for one final time this spring Thursday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide practiced in shorts for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields under sunny Tuscaloosa skies with temperatures in the mid to low 70s.

The players will square off in the annual A-Day scrimmage between the Crimson and White teams. Head coach Nick Saban and the players have talked throughout the spring about this time of year being time for players to learn, develop and get better, and several young players and transfers are getting the opportunity to learn the new systems this spring.

A-Day begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is free and open to the public. BamaCentral will have you covered with all angle of the last glimpse of the Crimson Tide before the fall.